We always look forward to those long train journeys. While the most exciting part of a train journey is the yummy food that we get to devour, the recent degradation of railway food has forced people to carry homemade food instead. Bad quality taste and low quality of meals are the main reasons why people have disapproved of the food served by Indian Railways. Recently, a woman took to Twitter to complain about the poor quality of food served on Indian trains.





Twitter user Bhumika took to Twitter to share a photo of her half-eaten meal on the train which consisted of dal, sabzi, roti and rice. In the caption, she pointed out the authorities and asked, "Have you ever tasted your own food @IRCTCofficial ? Will you ever give such bad quality and taste to your own family and children? It tastes like food for prisoners. The ticket prices are increasing day by day but you are providing the same bad quality food to your customers." Bhumika further added, "This post is not targeting any IRCTC train staff. It's not the food staff fault. They are just doing their job by delivering us IRCTC food. The food staff members came to refund our money and it wasn't their fault." Take a look at the tweet below:







In no time, the post took the internet by storm and people started reacting to it strongly. Some people also suggested the woman carry homemade food in order to prevent such situations. One person wrote, "The food is as pathetic as their services, the app is of supreme quality bad, the website is a nightmare, charges are massive and the quality is degrading, so bad."





"You have an option to not book a meal while booking for a ticket, better to reduce ticket prices and take-home cooked meals," suggested another user.







Another tweet read, "Where is all the customer money going when there is a dirty washroom and such low-quality food. How can you even call this food? You should actually observe the reaction of every passenger eating this food. Street dogs eat better food than this."







"Even trains like Shatabdi and Rajdhani have stopped mandatory food service but the prices are increasing regularly. Shame on (IRCTC Official) for serving such food to you all," added another.







IRCTC reacted to the complaint and responded to Bhumika's tweet by calling her 'Sir'. However, it was quite evident that the tweet was made by a woman. They further added, "Sir, kindly share PNR and mobile number in Direct Message (DM)."