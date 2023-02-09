The Vande Bharat Express trains of the 2.0 version are all set to be introduced on two new routes. They will be initiated on the Solapur and Shirdi Sai Nagar routes starting from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the service of both these trains from Mumbai's CSMT on February 10, 2023. The introduction of both these trains on this route is expected to make commute a lot easier. Not only this, the experience of eating while travelling on Indian trains is set to become better and bigger. If you're someone who loves munching during train journeys, then we are sure you'll love this menu on the new express train.





According to an Indian Express report, the new menu of the Vande Bharat Express trains will be a combination of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items as well as regional delicacies from Maharashtra. Some of the dishes in the breakfast menu will include jowar bhakri, sabudana groundnut khichdi and besan pola, along with shengdana chiwda, sorghum and bhadang.

Meanwhile, dinner items may include matar pulao, bhakar, groundnut pulao, aamti, danyachi usal, jhunka, sauji chicken, chicken tamda rassa and chicken kolhapuri. The evening snacks may comprise kothimbir vadi, thali peeth, sabudana vada, shegaon kachori, multigrain bhadang and bhakarwadi. Apart from these items, millet dishes will also be a special feature in the changing menu of these trains.





Vande Bharat trains being introduced on Shirdi and Solapur routes may have costlier fares compared to other express trains. A train ticket from Mumbai to Shirdi in this train may cost Rs 800, while the executive one may cost Rs 1,630. The train ticket fare between Dadar and Shirdi in the second AC is usually priced at Rs 895.







