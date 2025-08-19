Mumbai has been swept by torrential rain since Monday, and the situation worsened on Tuesday morning. Severe inundation in low-lying areas has resulted in traffic jams, road closures, and train delays. The government has shut schools and colleges in the wake of the incessant downpour. A ‘red alert' warning was issued by the IMD, forecasting extremely heavy showers in isolated places across the metropolitan region. Amid this, videos and pictures of food delivery agents navigating these extreme conditions just to ensure that orders reach customers safely have gone viral.





In a picture posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter), a delivery boy associated with the popular food delivery app Zomato was seen standing on a waterlogged street amid the relentless downpour. He was wearing a helmet and a customised Zomato suit.





The side note read, “Heavy rains in Mumbai, waterlogging everywhere. We can see a Zomato delivery guy walking through it all to deliver food. The dedication is incredible because of people like him; someone will not sleep hungry tonight. Hats off to our delivery heroes.”

The post received multiple reactions from the internet.





Tagging Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, a user wrote, “Sir, please reward this guy not just financially but by recognising him and appreciating his amazing dedication to work on a larger forum.”

“He is working at the risk of his life,” noted another.

“I would suggest people not to order during such times (unless it is an emergency) to avoid inconvenience to the driver and ensure safety altogether. And great work, Zomato,” recommended a concerned individual.

“Fir bhi company ne riders ki earning 40 to 50 percent kam kar di hai (Still the company has reduced the riders' earnings by 40 to 50 percent),” pointed out one person.

“Par chicken curry me thoda sa paani jada milega (But the chicken curry will be more watery),” read a sarcastic remark.

According to the IMD, the persistent heavy rain is due to a low-pressure system formed over the Bay of Bengal, leading to the formation of an east-west trough.