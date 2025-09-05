In the busy lanes of Jaipur, food traditions often surprise you with their creativity. However, one store has taken this creativity to a whole new level, transforming a common snack into a truly memorable experience. On World Samosa Day on September 5, a popular street food content creator (@foodie_incarnate) has shared an intriguing samosa-making procedure from the streets of Jaipur, Rajasthan. The common potato turns into a crispy, golden samosa after an incredible trip in this most distinctive samosa shop.

“Today, we have brought you to India's most unique samosa shop where potatoes are pounded using a 6-foot-long mortar, and to mix them, you have to use a fawda (shovel),” the content creator said in his Instagram post.

The samosa-making process begins in an ordinary kitchen with a six-foot-tall, almost 80-year-old wooden mortar. The potatoes are not seasoned with turmeric or garam masala after they are boiled. Rather, the filling is made using just two basic ingredients: mirch ke tipore and black salt.

The real fun begins after the ingredients are added. The potatoes are mashed using a huge wooden mortar. Once mashed, a "fawda"—the same shovel you would see farmers using in fields—is used to mix. “Fawda” is a tool that is rarely associated with food, but not at this shop in Jaipur.

“You must have seen farmers working with a shovel in the fields… But making samosas with a shovel, you will get to see only here in the whole world,” the content creator continued.

The spicy potato mixture is then stuffed into each maida sheet, which is then expertly folded and tossed into enormous "kadhais" that are bubbling with hot oil.

“The samosas filled with potato filling are deep fried in the refined oil already used 3-4 times,” the vlogger added.

Though this shop in Jaipur may not score points on hygiene, the devoted audience does not seem to mind, according to the food vlogger. “People of Jaipur are crazy about these samosas. And for taste, I also agree that you will not get such a taste anywhere else,” he concluded.

Have you ever tried these famous samosas in Jaipur? Share with us in the comments section.