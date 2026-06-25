There is something about a cold dessert on a hot day that just never gets old. From creamy ice creams and rich gelatos to shaved ice treats and frozen custards, every country has its own way of beating the heat. TasteAtlas' recently released ranking of the world's best frozen desserts has brought together some of the most loved sweet treats from across the globe, highlighting both classic favourites and regional specialities.





Italy dominated the list with several varieties of gelato, while desserts from the UK, Turkey, the US, Japan, South Korea and many other countries also found a place. For India, there was good news too. Two beloved frozen desserts – Kulfi and Kulfi Falooda – secured spots in the top 50, proving once again that traditional Indian sweets can easily hold their own on the global stage.





Clotted Cream Ice Cream Ranks No. 1

Photo Credit: Instagram/kellyscornwall

Clotted cream ice cream is a traditional ice cream that's associated with Cornwall, England, made with Cornish whole milk, eggs, and clotted cream. The use of Cornish clotted cream gives the ice cream a unique flavour and a velvety consistency.





Kulfi Ranks Among The World's Best





Kulfi was ranked 7th on the list with a rating of 4.3. Often called India's answer to ice cream, kulfi is known for its dense, creamy texture. Unlike regular ice cream, it is made by slowly reducing milk until it becomes rich and thick. The mixture is then flavoured with ingredients such as cardamom, saffron, pistachios, almonds, or rose water before being frozen.





Kulfi Falooda Also Makes The Cut

Another Indian favourite, Kulfi Falooda, was ranked 33rd with a rating of 4.0. Kulfi Falooda is more than just a frozen dessert. It combines slices of kulfi with falooda sev, sweet basil seeds, rose syrup and chilled milk, creating a layered dessert that is rich, refreshing and packed with different textures. The combination of creamy kulfi and fragrant rose flavours has made it a long-time favourite across India.











Top 5 Frozen Desserts, As Shared By TasteAltas:





The top five spots were claimed by the following:

Clotted Cream Ice Cream (United Kingdom) – 4.5 Gelato Al Pistacchio (Italy) – 4.4 Dondurma (Turkey) – 4.3 Frozen Custard (United States) – 4.3 Cremolada (Peru) – 4.3

With Kulfi and Kulfi Falooda making the cut to the world's top frozen desserts, India has every reason to celebrate.