Slurp Alert! This Homemade Pineapple Kulfi Is Ideal For Your Sweet Tooth Cravings (Video)

When it comes to kulfis, most people think that the options are restricted to just kesar, pista, almond etc. What if we say that there's more to this yummy delight?!

Deeksha Sarin  |  Updated: July 23, 2019 13:09 IST

The crushed and unsweetened pineapple adds to the smooth texture of kulfi. (Representational image)

A wholesome and delicious meal followed by a plateful of sweets at the end stands out to be as a perfect meal for many. Be it ice-creams or kulfis, dessert lovers need something to satisfy their sweet tooth cravings. When it comes to kulfis, most people think that the options are restricted to just kesar, pista, almond etc. What if we say that there's more to this yummy delight?! You can now treat your taste buds with an all-new version of kulfi, which is sure to be a welcome variation. We're talking about pineapple kulfi.

The recipe for pineapple kulfi is shared by famous YouTube Chef Manjula Jain on her channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. In this recipe, Manjula has used canned pineapple and agar agar to make this dessert; however, you may replace the canned pineapple with fresh pineapple in order to make it healthier and nutrient-dense.

The crushed and unsweetened pineapple adds to the smooth texture of kulfi and makes it even more appetising and melt-in-mouth. You can either have this kulfi as is or even pair it with flavoured faloodas. This dessert recipe is super easy to prepare and doesn't require much effort.

If you're planning to host a family get-together, do make this pineapple kulfi a part of your party menu and be ready to get showered with tons of compliments. To make it look appetising for kids, you may as well use different shapes of moulds to freeze the kulfi mixture in.


Watch: How To Make Pineapple Kulfi At Home (Video):


 



