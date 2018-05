How To Make Perfect Kulfi At Home

Highlights If you happen to be a kulfi lover, then you can easily make it at home

This rich frozen dessert is made with reduced full fat milk

It is immensely delicious and appetising at the same time

The joy of slurping on creamy chilled kulfi on a super-sunny day is above all

100 ml condensed milk3-4 strands saffron (kesar)1/2 tsp cardamom powder1/2 litre full fat milk2 tablespoons grounded pistachios1. You can also use canned condensed milk for the recipe 2. You will require kulfi moulds for this recipe, so keep them ready in advance.3. Before starting the cooking process, soak the saffron strands in 1 tablespoon hot milk and keep it aside till further use.Take a heavy-bottomed sauce pan and bring it on medium heat. Once the pan is sufficiently hot, pour milk in it. Let it come to a boil and then reduce heat so that the milk can simmer. However, keep stirring continuously.Cook the milk for roughly about 10 minutes (stirring continuously) or till it is reduced and has a thick consistency. Then pour in the condensed milk and mix the two ingredients completely.Now, it's time to add in the soaked saffron. Add the soaked strands in the mixture while it is still hot and give it a nice stir. Eventually, add the green cardamom powder and pistachio powder as well.Once the cooking part is done, switch off the flame and allow the mixture to cool. Here, in this step, you can also add rose water or 2-3 drops of kewra water in the mixture to give the dessert a nice aroma. However, it is totally optional.Now, the final step is to set the kulfi. For this, transfer the kulfi mixture into kulfi moulds and cover with air-tight lids. Place these moulds inside a freezer and let them stay for at least 4 hours. In order to savour the delicious summer dessert, you'd have to wait for a few hours till it is set completely. Once it is done, unmould the kulfi savour it with family and friends.