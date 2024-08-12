Being able to work with a laptop from anywhere has its upsides and downsides. While people working from coffee shops and cafes is no longer surprising, there are more unusual locations too - especially if there isn't even a table for your device. Recently, an X post showing a man with an open laptop standing outside a momo stall has grabbed many eyeballs online. The stall seems to be somewhere in Bengaluru, and it has thus sparked reactions about the life of "Bangalore techies". While it is unclear whether the man is working on his laptop or not, the mere sight of him balancing it on one arm (while presumably waiting for his food order) has received a lot of interest. The X user captioned the photo, "His priorities are sorted." Take a look below.

In the comments, X users shared their theories about what the man was actually doing on his laptop. One person simply thought it was a glimpse at the life of a "Corporate Employee". Read some of the other reactions below:





"Kuch nhi phone office mein bhul gaya hai, toh momos wale ko Net Banking se money transfer kar raha hai." [Nothing else but he forgot his phone in the office, so he is transferring money to the momo shop owner using Net Banking."

"Maybe he lost his phone while travelling. So he is ordering the food using a laptop."



"Momo ke paise v dene hote hai na toh kaam krne padenge." ["One has to pay for the momos too, so will have to work."]

"Pyaaar se jyda, Kaam pyara." ["Work is more beloved that love."]

"Kicking bugs out of his code."

Before this, a viral photo showed someone working inside a cinema hall in Bengaluru. The X user wrote, "Went for a movie yesterday and someone was on a laptop throughout the movie. Bangalore is Bangaloring." Check out the post here.





