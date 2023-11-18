Watching TV and eating dinner is more like a ritual. Relatable? Be it home or a restaurant, most of us look for the giant screen. Recently, a viral video from a canteen in Bengaluru has taken the Internet by storm. It's not the food but the contents of the programme running on the food joint's television that has caught people's interest. Wondering why? It's perhaps because the TV was not showing a news channel, documentary series, sports show or a daily soap. Rather, in the video, we can see Tesla CEO Elon Musk's interview with American computer scientist Lex Friedman playing on the TV. You read that right.
As per the text attached to the clip on X (formerly Twitter), it was taken at a “Bihari mess” near Ramaiah College in Bengaluru. The name of the mess is Kashi Foods, located in Mathikere.
On a random bihari mess near Ramaiah college, Bangalore.
On a random bihari mess near Ramaiah college, Bangalore.

Kashi Foods,Mathikere.
The video is being hailed as another example of a "peak Bengaluru moment" because most restaurants are hardly seen playing such content on television. The clip has received more than 43k views on the platform.
A user said, “Bring back my BTech memories at RIT.”
Brings back my BTech memories at RIT ????— ಕವಿರತ್ನ ಖಾಲಿ - ದೋಸೆ (@PoorJokesGuy) November 14, 2023
Another added, “Wow good we are evolving at a much higher pace.”
Wow good we are evolving at much higher pace ????— Nikhil Kumar (@nikstosucess) November 14, 2023
“Peak Bengaluru moment” was the sentiment on social media.
peak bengaluru moment— Movin'InBangalore (@MIBangalore) November 14, 2023
Peak bengaluru moment— Ashwin Uikey (@iashwinuikey) November 15, 2023
Tell me you're in blr without telling me you're in blr— keshav (@ke5haav) November 14, 2023
“It's over for America when Biharis are thinking about AI,” a comment read.
It's over for America when Biharis are thinking about AI— Praveen Naik (@praveencn77) November 14, 2023
A few were shocked that the video was not from Kannada.
I'm Shocked It's not in Kannada!!!— Kumar (@theonlykumar) November 14, 2023
Meanwhile, a person couldn't believe that North Indian food is available in Bengaluru.
Bhai Bengaluru me north Indian khana milta hai??— Nameless (@memendramodi) November 14, 2023
A user added that he used to stay here
I used to stay near it...in Shriram Sadhana Apartments..— An Atheist (@MrsAtheist) November 15, 2023
Another incident that social media users called a "peak Bengaluru moment" was when a person discovered that a juice seller in the city was also a YouTube content creator. Read the full story here.
