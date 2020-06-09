You May Be Cleaning Your Food To Avoid COVID-19 Totally Wrong! These Survey Findings Will Shock You

Are you also using bleach to wash your fruits and vegetables?

We all are taking all precautionary measures to steer clear of COVID-19 virus. Disinfecting our hands, homes, medicines etc. with alcohol-based disinfectants may be a smart move to be safe! But, whoever told us to do the same with our food? Nobody! Yet, many people are subjecting their food to the cruelty of harmful chemicals in the hope of killing the virus, while in reality they are only killing their health. A recently conducted survey made a startling revelation that many people are applying bleach to food items including raw fruits and vegetables.





The survey results published on the website of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that 19 percent of the population surveyed admitted to having used bleach in an attempt to clean their fresh produce brought from stores. If you are doing it too, stop now!





First of all, bleach contains chemicals that may do more harm than good; it can lead to other health issues.

Secondly, there is no hard evidence till date of food carrying Coronavirus. Still, to be safe, WHO gave out some specific measures to clean fruits and vegetables, which you should go through. Here are some tips to properly wash raw foods.

Disinfectants may not be safe for food.

The survey also found out people practising other high-risk activities, which could prove fatal. Four percent of the survey respondents had been drinking or gargling diluted bleach solutions, soapy water, and other cleaning and disinfectant solutions. Also, 6 percent divulged that have inhaled the vapours of such disinfecting products.





About 25% of the respondents reported at least one adverse health effect that they believed had resulted from using cleaners or disinfectants, including nose or sinus irritation, skin and eye irritation, dizziness, headache, upset stomach, nausea and breathing problems.





Cleaning with effective disinfectants like soap and bleach may be helpful in evading COVID-19 as long as you are not putting those things on your plate!









