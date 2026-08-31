Online food delivery platform Zomato has banned analogue dairy dishes, such as those made from fake paneer, from its platform. The company said it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards the sale of dishes containing analogue dairy products and has already removed such listings declared by restaurant partners.





The move comes amid growing scrutiny of analogue paneer and other dairy substitutes across India. Several states, including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, have banned the production, storage, distribution and sale of fake paneer.

Zomato Removes Analogue Dairy Dishes

In a statement, Zomato said that dishes identified by restaurant partners as containing analogue dairy have been delisted from the platform with immediate effect.

According to Zomato, the policy is intended to protect consumer interests and ensure greater transparency in food listings.

New Rules For Restaurants On Zomato

To remain compliant, restaurant partners have been directed to take the following measures immediately:

Transition to natural dairy products.

Remove menu items containing analogue dairy products if an immediate transition is not possible.

Review product labels and ingredient declarations provided by suppliers to verify the ingredients being used and ensure accurate representation of menu items listed on Zomato.

The company stated that restaurants continuing to offer analogue dairy products without complying with these requirements may be removed from the platform.

Zomato CEO's Statement

Commenting on the decision, Aditya Mangla, CEO, Zomato, said, "At Zomato, our core mission is better food for more people, and that means safeguarding customer health and upholding clear standards for what's listed and served by our restaurant partners. This policy reflects that commitment, one we're taking together with partners who share it."

Why The Move Matters

As one of India's most widely used food delivery platforms, Zomato's decision may affect the availability and demand for dishes prepared using analogue paneer and other analogue dairy products.

What Exactly Is Analogue Paneer?

Unlike traditional paneer, which is made from milk, analogue paneer is generally produced using a mixture of vegetable oils, starches, emulsifiers and other additives.





These ingredients are processed to mimic the texture, appearance and functionality of dairy-based paneer. While analogue paneer can resemble conventional paneer visually, it is not a dairy product and differs significantly in composition.