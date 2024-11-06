Deepinder Goyal, the co-founder and CEO of Zomato, recently shared the amusing reactions customers had when he, along with his wife, Grecia Munoz, took on the role of delivery agent for a day. The couple will appear in the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. During his conversation with host Kapil Sharma, Goyal recounted how customers were left in awe when they saw Grecia delivering their orders. “When Gia delivers the order to the customer, they keep staring. It's fun,” he said, as seen in a teaser for the episode. The full episode will air on November 9. It'll also feature Infosys founder, NR Narayana Murthy, and his wife, Sudha Murty.

Watch the teaser promo dropped by Netflix here:

In early October, Goyal took a break from his executive duties for a day and traded his office chair for a delivery bike. The move was part of his effort to better understand the day-to-day operations of Zomato. Dressed in a Zomato uniform, Goyal was joined by Grecia, who recently adopted the name, Gia Goyal.

Sharing their experience on Instagram, Goyal had then posted, “Went out to deliver orders a couple of days ago, teaming up with Grecia Munoz.”

The photos accompanying the post showed various moments from their day as delivery agents, including the couple riding together, checking their mobile phones for delivery locations, and engaging with customers throughout their route. Goyal also shared a reel on Instagram, where he was seen riding through the streets of Gurugram. Read more about it here.