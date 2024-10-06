Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and his wife, Grecia Munoz, decided to deliver Zomato food orders themselves. Wearing Zomato delivery uniforms, they hit the streets to deliver food to the customers. In an Instagram post, Deepinder shared their food delivery adventures, including riding a bike to make the deliveries. Deepinder and Grecia even posed with the happy customers. Like other delivery agents, they were looking at their mobile screens to navigate to the customers' locations. The final picture showed Deepinder sitting on a bike and flashing a million-dollar smile. In his caption, Deepinder wrote, "Went out to deliver orders a couple of days ago, teaming up with Grecia Munoz."





The Zomato CEO also shared a video on Instagram. In the clip, he can be seen wearing a Zomato tee and helmet. "Loving delivering food to our customers and enjoying the ride. Tag team with Grecia Munoz," read the text attached to the post.





Here's how people reacted to this video:





A user wrote, “Winning at life and business!” Another one wrote, “Different way of doing Marketing.”





“Deliveries with the date!” read a comment. Someone said, “Next target 100 billion.!! Best wishes.!” Many simply read, “Encouraging.”

Deepinder Goyal constantly launches new initiatives to enhance customer experience. In September, Zomato introduced an innovative feature that presents users with healthier alternatives for their ordered dishes. Deepinder announced this exciting update on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "We just launched a new feature on Zomato - gently helping our customers to make healthier choices (just in case you are subconsciously ordering something you may later regret). To begin with, we have started suggesting roti as an alternative to a naan." Full story here.