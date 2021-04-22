From businesses to communities, local shelters to social workers - everyone is coming forward to do their bit during the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. Providing meals and caregiving for Covid patients is of the utmost importance, which is why several enterprises have started meal deliveries and food services for families. Food delivery application Zomato has decided to launch a new emergency delivery feature to help patients get food on a priority basis. The app's official Twitter handle shared the update about this new feature. Take a look:

Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato, shared the update on the micro-blogging platform which was then retweeted by the app's official handle. Users can now check the emergency delivery feature when they checkout their order. This feature will ensure priority delivery for emergency situations, thus prompting the restaurant to prepare the order on urgent basis. Further, Zomato will ensure faster rider assignment and dedicated customer support for that order.

The food application urged people not to misuse the feature, and only use it in actual emergency situations. These emergency deliveries will be contactless to ensure safety of all parties involved.

Deepinder Goyal also thanked the restaurant industry and the ones who have agreed to partner with Zomato on this unique initiative. "Thousands of restaurants have pledged to prioritise these orders in their kitchen above all others. All deliveries to such customers will be contactless by default to ensure the safety of our riders, and subsequent customers. Needless to say, all customers should opt in for contactless deliveries right now," wrote Deepinder Goyal in his tweet.

Twitter users applauded the move by Zomato, praising them for their efforts in the Covid-19 pandemic. Some also expressed their concern about preventing misuse of the feature. Take a look at some reactions:

What do you think about Zomato's new feature? Tell us in the comments below.