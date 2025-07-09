Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has been making waves with his unconventional moves. Recently, the entrepreneur took on the role of a customer service executive and responded directly to customer concerns. This move came after a former employee criticised Zomato's declining customer support standards in a viral post. Ravi Sutanjani, a growth and partnerships expert in the Indian startup ecosystem, shared his frustration after struggling to reach a human customer support agent on the platform.





Also Read: Food Authority Warns Online Platforms: Follow Safety Rules Or "Face Action"





In a post shared on X, he wrote, "Zomato's Customer Service Has Gone Significantly Down in The Last 2-3 Years. Nearly Impossible To Connect With An Agent. They Want Customers To E-Mail For Serious Issues And They Claim To Get Back in 72 Hours. Brands Should Have Human Customer Support." Zomato CEO and founder Deepinder Goyal responded to Ravi's grievances and wrote, "Hi Ravi - can we connect on this? This is not by design and I would love to get to the bottom of this. Would really appreciate your help."

Ravi Sutanjani acknowledged the CEO's effort to address his concerns and replied, “Appreciate the acknowledgement, Sir. I had a very detailed discussion with someone senior from the escalation desk this morning. Just dropped you an e-mail. Happy to connect and share my PoV. Thank you.”





Several other users echoed Ravi's concerns and shared their own frustrating experiences with Zomato's customer support. One user wrote, "If this is not by design then how is every user asked the same thing? i.e. to mail. It's like the end of the chain. Once all scripted answers are over this is the last resort."

Another added, "It really is true — and as a customer, I genuinely feel this is the result of a duopoly. Even when we receive fully rotten, foul-smelling food, the only response we get is ‘please drop us a mail.'"

Also Read: Watch: This Unique Restaurant In Tokyo Serves Authentic Bengali Dishes





The incident reignited discussions on the limitations of AI-driven customer service in India, highlighting concerns over the dilution of personal support and lengthy response times for critical issues.