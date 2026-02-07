Chennai's obsession with Asian cuisine is well known. The city has one of India's largest communities of Korean and Japan expats in India. While this community has fuelled a steady wave of Asian wave of restaurants, the global love for hearty Ramen bowls has also reached the city's shores. Chennai's 2020s fixation with Ramen only continues to rise. With an array of Ramen shops and speciality restaurants, we pick the best spots for ramen in Chennai.





Here Are 8 Of The Best Places In Chennai For Ramen

1. Oji Ramen

One of Chennai's OG spots for Ramen rides on the city's love for Ramen that almost borders on unconditional. Oji Ramen describes itself as a vibrant eatery where the broth is hot and the vibes are cool. Try their bestsellers like the Special Mix Ramen that's crafted with an eight-hour pork broth with flavourful ingredients like scallions and nori. The Shoyu vegetable ramen is a must-try for vegetarians.

Where: Bawa Street, Alwarpet

Photo Credit: Ashwin Rajagopalan

2. Double Dashi

This quirky, speakeasy-style noodle bar takes its name from Dashi, the broth that enhances the umami flavour in Japanese cuisine. Their location is no longer that secret though. Their array of ramen options includes classics and audacious remixes like a paya-inspired (trotters) ramen bowl that pays tribute to the city.





Where: First Street, Cenotaph Road

Photo Credit: Ashwin Rajagopalan

3. Kuuraku

Helmed by seasoned Japanese chefs, Kuuraku is easily one of the city's finest Japanese restaurants. The restaurant has a lot to offer, from sashimi and sushi platters to their yakitori - Japanese-style charcoal grilled skewers at that truly hit the spot. Their signature Kuuraku Ramen is one of the most ordered dishes on their menu





Where: Green Park Hotel, Vadapalani

4. Another Kitchen

Chennai has more Korean restaurants than most other Indian metros, and this one's among the newest to join this list. Another Kitchen offers terrific Korean and Japanese cuisine. Meat lovers will recommend their pork bibimbap and then there's their popular Spicy Ramen, that is one of the city's most fiery versions.





Where: Second Main Road, Kasturba Nagar, Adyar

5. Pumpkin Tales

Helmed by an all-woman service crew, this is one of the only spots where you can get a ramen bowl almost through the day. The interiors are cheerful, with plenty of natural light and the restaurant offers a wide choice of international breakfast options and Morning Glory Bowls that include a Congee and Miso Soup. Their Tantanmen Ramen is one of the showstoppers. It's prepared with freshly handmade noodles that are dunked in a creamy silky broth with miso, soy milk and sesame paste topped with spinach, charred corn and jammy egg added with a punch of umami flavour.





Where: Bheemanna Garden Street, Abhiramapuram

Photo Credit: Ashwin Rajagopalan

6. Soy Soi

One of Chennai's most popular Asian restaurants has recently refreshed its menu and also made significant changes to its interiors as part a makeover. The culinary team has travelled across Asia to explore hawker centres and street food, the menu replicates those authentic flavours. Soy Soi's atmospheric interiors set it apart and also include a couple of intimate private dining spaces. It's also one of the best spots for Ramen. Their options include a Veg Miso Ramen, Chicken and Pork Shoyu Ramen.





Where: Gandhi Mandapam Road, Kotturpuram

7. Tamen The Local Ramen

We don't just like the clever twist in the branding – Tamen (with a Tamil influence) but also the easy vibe at one of the city's popular ramen shacks that's located close to the Besant Nagar beach. Tamen gets a steady line of patrons who sample pocket-friendly, bowls of Ramen with a local twist.





Where: 32nd Cross Street, Tiruvalluvar Nagar, Besant Nagar.

Photo Credit: Zomato

8. Nasi and Mee, Phoenix Marketcity

The third outpost of one of Chennai's most popular pan-Asian restaurants is located in one of the city's most vibrant retail and entertainment destinations. This all-new Nasi and Mee features a specially curated Korean menu that draws heavily on Korea's vibrant street food culture. The menu also features a choice of ramen bowls that are slow-cooked in a six-hour broth. Our favourites include the N&M Spicy Tofu and the Miso Chicken





Where: Phoenix Marketcity, Velachery





Which place are you excited to explore first? Let us know in the comments below.





