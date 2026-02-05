Living with a thyroid condition can bring its own set of challenges. Fatigue, weight fluctuations and everyday discomforts are common, and even small changes to routine can feel difficult to manage. While medical treatment remains essential, simple food choices can make day‑to‑day life a little easier. According to Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda, certain nutrients help the thyroid function more smoothly and cope better with daily stress. Adding these foods consistently, rather than dramatically, can offer steady support over time. Here are some foods you should include in your diet to maintain your thyroid health.





Also Read: Trying A High-Protein Diet? Simple Mistakes That Can Cause More Harm Than Good

Here Are 5 Superfoods To Include In Your Diet For Thyroid Health

1. Selenium-Rich Foods To Support Thyroid Hormones

Photo: Pexels





As per Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda, selenium is one of the most important minerals for thyroid health. It plays a direct role in improving thyroid function and supports the production of thyroid hormones T3 and T4.





She recommends consuming two pre-soaked Brazil nuts daily, which can provide approximately 100–200 mcg of selenium. This small daily habit can help keep thyroid function balanced and supported without the need for excessive supplementation.

2. Iodine: A Non-Negotiable Nutrient For Thyroid Health

Photo: Unsplash

Iodine deficiency has been linked to thyroid disorders globally. As per Dimple Jangda, the World Health Organization estimates that nearly two billion people worldwide have developed thyroid problems linked to iodine deficiency.





In India, iodine intake commonly comes from iodised salt, such as the widely used Tata Namak. She also points out natural iodine sources like seaweed (nori and kelp) and even strawberries. Adequate iodine intake is essential for protecting the thyroid gland and supporting hormone production.

3. Antioxidant-Rich Foods To Reduce Thyroid Stress

Photo Credit: Unsplash

According to Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda, oxidative stress caused by free radicals can negatively affect the thyroid gland. This is where antioxidants become important.





She recommends including berries, cherries and strawberries, which are astringent foods rich in antioxidants. These help reduce oxidative stress, support immunity and protect overall thyroid health from long-term damage.

4. Zinc For Better Thyroid Function

Photo: Pexels

Zinc is another nutrient closely linked to thyroid function. As per Dimple Jangda, maintaining adequate zinc levels can help improve how the thyroid works.





She suggests pumpkin seeds as one of the best natural sources. Soaking one teaspoon of pumpkin seeds overnight or chewing them well in the morning, ideally with fruits, can help improve zinc absorption and support thyroid health naturally.

5. Omega-3 Fatty Acids For Hormonal Balance

Photo: Unsplash

As per Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda, omega-3 fatty acids play an important role in supporting thyroid function and reducing inflammation. These healthy fats can be sourced from flaxseeds, chia seeds and hemp seeds.





She also recommends one teaspoon of flaxseed oil daily as a simple way to meet omega-3 requirements. According to her, following a whole-food, plant-based diet can further support thyroid health and overall hormonal balance.

How To Include These Superfoods In Daily Meals

Adding thyroid‑friendly foods doesn't need a drastic diet change - just a few smart tweaks throughout the day:

Blend minerals into meals naturally: Add crushed Brazil nuts to homemade laddoos, sprinkle them over salads, or mix them into energy bars for a subtle selenium boost.

Use iodine in creative ways: Season soups, homemade chutneys or roasted vegetables with iodised salt; add thin strips of seaweed to broths or stir-fries for extra depth.

Pack antioxidants into snacks: Freeze berries for quick snack bowls, fold them into pancake batter, or add them as toppings to warm cereals for colour and flavour.

Elevate everyday dishes with zinc: Pulse pumpkin seeds into a coarse powder and mix it into parathas, dips, raitas or homemade granola for steady zinc intake.

Stir omega‑3s into savoury cooking: Add ground chia or flaxseeds to chapati dough, sprinkle them over sautéed veggies, or mix them into homemade dressings and marinades.

These small upgrades blend naturally into daily meals, making it easier to support thyroid health without changing what you already enjoy eating.





Also Read: Can You Eat Chiku Every Day If You Have Diabetes?





So, when paired with medical care and mindful lifestyle habits, these dietary additions can help create a more supportive environment for long-term thyroid health.