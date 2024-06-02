Chennai's dining scene has been transformed over the last couple of decades. It's a story we've seen with most big metros across India as more Indians travel abroad for work and vacations. More international expats have made Chennai home. The city has become one of South Asia's hubs for healthcare, automobile and electronic manufacturing as well as IT and ITES. Chennai loves its Asian flavours, from Korean to Ramen bowls and Sichuan cuisine, everything is in the mix. But there's more than just Asian plates on offer.

We Take You On An International Food Journey Across Chennai:

1. Power Breakfast To Kickstart Your Day:

In a city that wakes up earlier than most metros, Pumpkin Tales offers a variety of international breakfast options. Try a Singapore-style Kaya Toast or a classic Egg Benedict (The Royal Benny is our pick) or opt for a healthy option - a Congee Bowl finished with tofu or chicken.

Where: Bheemana Garden Road, Alwarpet

Photo Credit: Pumpkin Tales



2. Ramen Bowls At The OG Spot:

Chennai's love for Ramen may be a recent phenomenon but it's almost unconditional. Oji Ramen describes itself as a vibrant eatery where the broth is hot and the vibes are cool. The tough part is finding a table at this popular Ramen bar where their Keishoku (Japanese light lunch menu) is a safe bet.

Where: Bawa Street, Alwarpet

Photo Credit: Oji Ramen

3. Malaysian Street Food Experience At Nasi Kandar Pelita:

The Chennai link in this casual dining Malaysian chain is located in the heart of the city's shopping district that is a popular haunt of Malaysians who visit the city. From the Roti Bom (this one's a calorie bomb too) stuffed with condensed milk to a Nasi Goreng or an Iced Milo, this diner has quite a few Malaysian staples on offer.

Where: Sir Theagaraya Road, T Nagar





4. Korean Odyssey At Aeseo:

Chennai's Korean cuisine game is among the best in the country. The city is home to one of the largest Korean expat communities in South Asia. Aeseo is probably our favourite Korean dining destination. Their gimbap and bibimbap are spot on.

Where: Chamiers Road, RA Puram

5. Go Japanese At Hokkaido:

Named after Japan's northern-most island and one of the country's most popular culinary hotspots. You have to jostle for tables with Asian expats on the weekend but the wait is well worth it. Their sashimi and sushi rolls are terrific while their lunch platters are perfect for the undecided.

Where: TTK Road, Alwarpet

Photo Credit: Hokkaido

6. Neapolitan Pizza At Lazy Leopard:

Like most Indian cities, Chennai's pizza game got better during the pandemic. Lazy Leopard that debuted in 2023 takes it to the next level. Positioned as a Neapolitan Pizzeria and Trattoria, this is one of the best spots in South India for an authentic wood-fired pizza.

Where: Peters Road, Royapettah





7. Indulge In Truffles At ETC (Elba Trading Company):

Truffles have become a global sensation. ETC cashes in on this global trend with an emphasis on fine Italian cuisine and is one of the only spots in Chennai that offers fresh black truffles. Their Truffle Alfredo that includes Truffle Butter, Truffle Oil and Black Truffles is a house favourite.

Where: St Mary's Road, Alwarpet

Photo Credit: Elba Trading Company

8. Italian Sundays At Ottimo, ITC Grand Chola:

Can't decide between pasta and risotto? Ottimo, the elegant Italian restaurant at ITC Grand Chola has the perfect solution. Their Sunday brunch assembles an array of Italian delicacies like antipasti, friselle, pastas and pizzas. The desserts (the Tiramisu is our pick) are spot on too.

Where: ITC Grand Chola, Mount Road

Photo Credit: Ottimo, ITC Grand Chola

9. Around The World In 80 Minutes:

Mex it Up might be one of Chennai's favourite Mexican culinary destinations but the restaurant also offers a range of international plates that promise to take you around the world during your meal. Their quesadillas and Milo tres leches cake are our favourites.

Where: KB Dasan Road, Teynampet

10. Hop On A Quick Flight To Singapore:

Chennai is closer to Singapore than most Indian metros, Mr Ong at Park Hyatt Chennai has shortened that distance even further. It's one of the only fine Singapore cuisine restaurants anywhere in India and offers some of the most emblematic dishes from the Lion City. From the Melaka-style laksa to the Chilli crab, this is Singapore cuisine at its best.

Where: Park Hyatt Chennai, Sardar Patel Road

11. Turkish Delights:

Want to relive memories from your last trip to Istanbul? Ottoman's Turkish Baklava and Kunefe on Khader Nawaz Khan Road serves an assortment of melt-in-your-mouth baklavas and popular Turkish desserts like the Saray Samasi and the Trilice that's crafted with special milk sherbet and a caramel sauce.

Where: Khader Nawaz Khan Road

Photo Credit: Ottoman's Turkish Baklava and Kunefe

12. For The Global Nomads:

Capella might take its name from a province in Italy but this restaurant offers more than just Italian signatures. Located at the all-new Palomar by Crossway, a boutique hotel in Akkarai along the East Coast Road, Capella is positioned as a global cuisine destination. From Nasi Goreng to Peruvian-style lamb and gochujang pork and classic French soup, there's a lot on offer.

Where: Palomar by Crossway, Akkarai, ECR