The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) has a chic new attraction on its premises: the Arts Cafe, situated next to the Art House on Level 3. The centre already houses other restaurants, but this cafe sets itself apart in multiple ways - through its corner location, its comfort food menu, its versatile spaces as well as its laid-back ambience. We recently had the chance to dine here and explore its offerings for ourselves. Since it was a Sunday, we also got to sample some of the delights from its brunch buffet.

The NMACC Arts Cafe is the brainchild of Isha Ambani. The establishment reflects her passion for art and her belief in the power of food to connect people, we're told. The space houses a variety of artworks, surrounding diners with fascinating aesthetic motifs. The message is clear: there's something your eyes, palate and mind can feast on. The interior design by Gauri Khan exudes understated elegance with natural elements, Art Deco details, a warm palette of earthy tones, and touches of brass and gold. Two stunning elements serve as the cafe's centrepieces: a 16-foot bar with a fluid, wave-like design and a slightly funnelled skylight that bathes much of the central room in sunlight. This also underlines the fact that this is one of the few BKC establishments with a strategic location to have a skylight as well as a decently sized open-air dining area. The other parts of the cafe are the lounge (where we sat during our meal) and a private dining room. The latter is equipped with a presentation screen and its own live kitchen, available for customised bookings on request.

The menu features a mix of Indian, Pan-Asian, Italian and other European flavours. The kitchen is led by Chef Tarang Joshi and Chef Joy Bhattacharya (Head of Culinary Services at Jio World Centre). Alongside soups, salads, pasta, pizzas and burgers, expect cafe-style staples like Avocado Toast and Chicken Wings as well as refined delicacies like roast chicken and Indian appetiser samplers. There's a standard array of desserts as well. But the brunch menu expands on this, including other crowd favourites and more breakfast options like dosas, idlis, pancakes, etc. These are available in addition to the buffet offerings and made on request. The grills and South Indian options are made at live counters situated in the al-fresco area. In the evenings, this terrace allows diners to enjoy panoramic views of the 'Fountain of Joy'.

We placed our initial orders and then made our way to the central part of the buffet arranged below the skylight. Sure enough, there were mezze elements, sushi, cold cuts and the like. But there were also many different types of butter, novel salads and dips that we were discovering for the first time. We were impressed with the novelty of the spread as well as its enticing artistic presentation. Fortunately, the sides we selected did not just look good - they won us over with their refreshingly balanced taste. Another highlight of the buffet not to be missed: a cheese table set at another end. We happily feasted on various kinds - ranging from Belper Knolle to Gulmarg Style Brie.

After relishing these small bites, we moved on to the appetisers and mains ordered to the table earlier. We appreciated this aspect of the brunch - all these larger dishes arrived freshly made and had not been simply lumped along with the other buffet items. We especially loved the wholesome Tofu Scramble with Sourdough Toast and the flavourful Roast Atlantic Salmon enhanced with furikake.

Later, we savoured an exquisite array of desserts, including Indian mithai-inspired creations as well as patisserie offerings like cheesecakes, tarts, chouquettes, chocolates and more. This is indeed what weekend binge dreams are made of! During our meal, we also sipped on drinks from the extensive beverage menu. It has craft cocktails, handpicked international wines, thoughtfully curated mocktails, gourmet coffee and more. During Sunday brunch, these are available a la carte.

The NMACC Arts Cafe features works by celebrated artists like Damien Hirst, Dia Mehhta Bhupal, Sameer Kulavoor, Jennifer Guidi, Takashi Murakami, Rana Begum and Nor Black Nor White. Many of them are displayed in the lounge area and we liked its relatively quiet and relaxing ambience. The main dining room was abuzz with a live music performance and it was also heartwarming to see a few people grooving to the tunes. It was an unexpectedly enchanting way to spend a Sunday afternoon in BKC.





Where: Gate 11, Third Floor, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, G Block BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai

