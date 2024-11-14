Dim sums have become a ubiquitous comfort food on menus in Mumbai. From hole-in-the-wall joints to upscale establishments, from bizarre versions at street stalls to expertly curated fine-dining platters the availability and versatility of this treat is as diverse as it is delightful. Some diners in the city prefer to stick to popular, palatable flavours. But there are also others who seek out lesser-known varieties, whether they're more experimental or "authentic." Our search for good dim sums led us to the China House Restaurant at Grand Hyatt Mumbai. At its helm is Chef Yajun Zhang, who specialises in dim sums and Sichuan delicacies.

Chef Zhang (on the left). Photo Credit: China House, Grand Hyatt Mumbai

Chef Zhang has been shaping the dining experiences at the China House Restaurant since its inception 18 years ago. Over almost two decades, he has not only honed his culinary craft but also cleverly adapted it to the changing complexity of local preferences. Chef Zhang points out that one of the key factors that allows them to maintain the quality and taste of the food is being very particular about sourcing the right ingredients for the dishes - from the humble schezwan pepper to the duck meat used in signature offerings.

Photo Credit: China House, Grand Hyatt Mumbai

During our meal, we tasted a wide range of dim sums across three categories: Steamed, Pan-Fried and Deep-Fried. Chef Zhang explained some of the finer touches that made them stand out. "Firstly, we ensure that the filling is fresh and keep it chilled so that the flavour seeps in well. When we prepare the dim sum sheets, they are neither too thin nor too thick. We prepare dim sums a-la-minute because if you make and keep them in the fridge, they're not that flavourful." One of our favourites was the Steamed Chicken Siu Mai. The chef revealed his secret for perfecting this particular dim sum: hand crushing or chopping the chicken for the filling - but not mincing it. "It should be nice and chunky, and have the right amount of fat in it. We keep it in the chiller for a few hours prior, so that it gets a really good flavour."

Photo Credit: China House, Grand Hyatt Mumbai

Other non-vegetarian options we recommend are the crispy Deep-Fried Chicken Dumpling, the spicy Black Pepper Chicken Dumpling, the pan-fried Lamb Dumpling with spring onions and the classic Chinese BBQ Pork Bun (this is one of Chef Zhang's favourites). Seafood lovers can opt for treats such as the Steamed Crystal Prawn Dumpling, Seafood Scallop Sumpling and Truffle Chilean Sea Bass Dumpling. Vegetarians have ample delicious choices too. We especially liked the Edamame Bean Dumpling with Truffle oil and the Mushroom Shape Bun.

Photo Credit: China House, Grand Hyatt Mumbai

Several of our recommendations feature on China House's Unlimited Dim Sum menu - a curation that also includes an appetiser, a soup, a wok dish, a rice/ noodles serving and dessert. Guests can choose between multiple options under each category while indulging in unlimited portions of different kinds of dim sums. The a la carte menu is quite extensive, aiming to accommodate general and niche tastes. While we chose to let dim sums dominate our meal, we must mention the lip-smacking juiciness of Stir-Fried Sliced Lamb and the surprising subtlety of the Jasmine Tiramisu.





The sumptuous ambience and plush decor, featuring leather armchairs, polished wooden tables and aesthetic lattice screens, enhanced our overall experience. The kitchen, under the guidance of Chef Zhang, ensured our meal was packed with dynamic flavours made with top-quality ingredients. Thus, whether you're seeking a spot for a romantic date night, a celebratory family dinner or simply an indulgent meal with friends, consider China House Restaurant as one of your next dining destinations.





Where: Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel and Residences, Bandra Kurla Complex Vicinity, off Western Express Highway, Santacruz East, Mumbai.