In the heart of Lower Parel, an old textile mill has been thoughtfully reimagined as Late Checkout. This new addition to Mumbai's dining scene offers a calm but considered escape from the city's pace, offering globally-inspired bites and an exciting cocktail program. With a menu shaped by travel memories and a bar that leans into inventive techniques, it invites guests to settle in and stay a little longer, making time feel like an afterthought rather than a constraint. Late Checkout is the tenth venture from Chrome Hospitality (co-founded by Pawan Shahri and Nikita Shahri), which also includes well-known restaurants like Gigi, Lyla and others in Mumbai.

Photo Credit: Late Checkout

The space pays homage to its industrial past with soaring 21-foot ceilings, exposed brick, and steel accents, while layering in unexpected touches of opulence. Think plush upholstery, glittering chandeliers, and decorative items sourced from different parts of India. A dramatic bar anchors the space, its metal-and-wood design catching the eye whether bathed in golden daylight or wrapped in the warm, chalet-like glow of evening. Divided into three seating zones, the venue flows effortlessly from cosy date-night corners to convivial setups for larger groups.

Photo Credit: Late Checkout

The kitchen at Late Checkout is led by Chef Amit Dhoundiyal. As we browsed the bar bites section on the menu, we noticed something of a pattern - several of the options had one familiar component, which was then combined with others in unexpected ways. This was our first hint of the bar's distinctive style and sense of novelty, and we were immediately curious. For instance, we were craving the satisfaction of a potato appetiser, so we called for the Porcini Pate On Hash. What arrived was a sophisticated yet undeniably comforting treat - a creamy porcini mushroom pate piped onto small hashbrowns and dotted with a spiced berry compote. Next, being in the mood for something crispy, we gladly ordered the French Onion Tempura. What happens if you cross the delicate flavours of French Onion Soup with the homely crunch of Onion Rings? The answer is this delicious delicacy. One doesn't expect a greasy basketful of the usual fried bar bite, of course. What arrived were four carefully crafted large rings with a unique tempura coating and a silky dip reminiscent of the soup. Despite their elevated avatar, the rings managed to remain a fun snack. Chef insisted we try the signature Crab Rangoon Dip and Wonton Cracker, and we were so glad he did. It turned out to be a particularly clever deconstruction of the original. Talk about a protein-rich chip and dip!

Photo Credit: Late Checkout

Chef Amit specialises in Japanese techniques, so ensure you try the sushi and/or cold plates like the Smoked Tuna Carpaccio. We tasted the latter, and it was nothing short of exquisite. But don't forget that the menu derives inspiration from countries across the globe. For instance, we also liked the Poached Chicken Manti, which were dumplings with a Middle Eastern twist. The pockets were served on a spicy tomato base with herbed labneh. Another non-vegetarian delight we recommend is the Duck Curry Puffs, featuring flaky pastries with a wonderfully meaty stuffing and complemented by a smooth Japanese curry sauce.

Photo Credit: Late Checkout

Amidst all these intricate ingredient combinations, if you just want something simple and yummy, go for the Parmesan Churros. These crispy savoury churros felt like the best kind of cheat meal, and we couldn't help returning for seconds. We appreciated that the cheesiness was not overdone, as eating heavy churros at this point would have been off-putting. The large plates similarly offer a wide variety of delicacies, including familiar ones like Dan-Dan Noodles as well as niche offerings like Tokyo "Fish & Chips."

Photo Credit: Late Checkout

The bar programme is helmed by Prithvi Agarwal, who spotlights mainly Asian flavours using refined mixology techniques. There are 9 signature cocktails on the menu, ranging from easygoing, fruity concoctions to bold, spirit-forward libations. Happy Accidents (lemongrass-infused gin, coconut water and guava juice) was a great option to start with. Refreshing and tropical, it's bound to be a crowd-pleaser. We also thoroughly enjoyed the LC* Picante, enhanced with pineapple, cucumber juice and a housemade tincture made of chilli and bell pepper. The spice was not overpowering, allowing pleasant sips alongside the food. If you're looking for something much more potent, Main Character Energy lives up to its name. This cocktail featured gin and umeshu, and had a unique umami taste. If we had to choose only one drink to return to and relish again, it would be the Slow Roast. Reimagining a Vietnamese Iced Coffee as a clarified cocktail, it was a smooth combination of a 16-hour drip brew and coconut oil-washed vodka. The flavour of the coffee was beautifully balanced.

Photo Credit: Late Checkout

We ended our meal with a satisfying Tropical Panna Cotta and an artisanal Wild Raspberry Sorbet. The latter was amazingly rich and creamy, and it ended up being one of the best things we tasted during the meal. There's also a popular matcha tiramisu on the menu, but we thought we'd leave something for next time.

Photo Credit: Late Checkout

Whether you're looking for a chic spot for after-work drinks, a fun spot for a catch-up with friends or an impressive date night location, Late Checkout promises a memorable experience.





Address: Mathuradas Mill Compound, 126, Sitaram Jadhav Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai.