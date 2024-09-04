Navi Mumbai has a luxurious new destination for a fun staycation, family get-togethers, corporate events or simply a memorable meal with stunning views: the Navi Mumbai Marriott. The 5-star property located on the Thane - Belapur Road in Turbhe recently opened its doors and we dropped by for a leisurely experience. The hotel has a cosy all-day restaurant called 7 Isles. But its signature offering is the stunning rooftop restaurant and bar, aptly named Nazaara. Boasting unparalleled views of the Navi Mumbai skyline, it also has an open-air pool and limited outdoor tables. Read more about our experience below:

Nazaara

Photo Credit: Navi Mumbai Marriott

We visited Nazaara for dinner and feasted our eyes on the glittering landscape of the city at our feet. In one corner, we could just make out the shadows of the hills that flank the hotel, enhancing the drama of the setting. Nazaara has plush interiors with green, blue and earthen hues with touches of golden motifs. Since we visited in monsoon, the open-air pool area was not open for dining. However, just a quick stroll around its edges allowed us to imagine how delightful it would be to swim while enjoying a panoramic city view. The restaurant is helmed by Chef Rohit Mattummal and offers North Indian, Asian, Mughlai, and selected seafood delicacies.

Photo Credit: Navi Mumbai Marriott

The bar specialises in Bourbon-based drinks. Among them, the Truffle Pistachio was an exciting combination of flavours, enhanced with truffle oil. The Nazaara Sour, which had hints of tamarind and jaggery, was quite satisfying too. We also tasted non-Bourbon cocktails. For a spicy treat, opt for Breezy Bliss (Tequila, jalapenos, kokum, cucumber and lime juice). If you're looking for a smooth and sweet sip, go for the Twilight Twist (gin, rhubarb, white chocolate and kaffir lime leaves).

Photo Credit: Navi Mumbai Marriott

We began our meal with a selection of classic Pan-Asian appetisers. We loved the Crispy Lotus Stem, Turnip Cake, the Spicy Cheese Broccoli Dimsum, the Chicken Sriracha Dim Sum and the Chicken Sui Mai. Their comforting taste paired well with our drinks, making perfect combinations to unwind after a long, hectic week. However, if we had to compare non-veg starters, the Indian ones made more of an impression. We enjoyed the flavourful succulence of both the signature Murgh Wajid Ali Kebab and the Mutton Galouti Kebab. The vegetarian Subz Galawati Kebab was also delicious.

Photo Credit: Navi Mumbai Marriott

The desi hits continued with the main course: we relished the Nalli Nihari, Nazaara Daal and Paneer Kurchan with naan. But if there's one dish we would definitely order again, it would be the scrumptious Kacche Murgh Ki Dum Biryani. The menu features popular Pan-Asian mains as well, among which we especially recommend the Blue Pea Edamame Rice. We ended our meal with the Ying Yang Bao for a subtle finish.

7 Isles

Photo Credit: Navi Mumbai Marriott

We enjoyed buffets for breakfast and lunch at the Navi Mumbai Marriott's all-day dining spot: 7 Isles. Helmed by Executive Chef Rohan Malwankar, its name is a nod to the city's seven historic islands. The restaurant features seven live counters offering domestic as well as international favourites. During both meals, we tasted South Indian delicacies - which the chef takes pride in, we were told. After tasting the drool-worthy Benne Dosa and the unique Mulbagal Dosa, we understood why. They were too good to miss. At lunch, we balanced the rich aromas of the North Indian delights with refreshing salads (premade and customised). We continued our indulgence at breakfast too. Whatever we sampled from the different categories - baked items, English breakfast foods, waffles, Indian staples, local snacks and more - won us over. We also liked the inclusion of dishes like chicken keema and kothimbir vadi. The spread was nothing short of a feast and was incredibly well-curated. Even if you're not staying at the hotel, consider stopping here for breakfast during your road trip to Lonavala or other destinations. The location on the main road makes it quite easy to do so.

Stay And Other Amenities

Photo Credit: Navi Mumbai Marriott

The Navi Mumbai Marriott has 152 elegant rooms, with state-of-the-art fittings and necessities. Our room had a sleek, minimalistic design that made the most of the limited space a city hotel can offer. The view was similar to that from Nazaara but at a lower level. The understated luxury ensured a comfortable stay. The property has dedicated spaces for events, including a lower-level terrace for small gatherings. Apart from the rooftop pool, it also has a gymnasium and spa facility. The latter is Marriott's well-known Quan Spa, which offers a range of treatments.





Whether you're a leisure or business traveller, Navi Mumbai Marriott promises to strategically cater to your needs in different ways. Alternatively, if you're simply looking for a new destination for great food and drinks in the area, the hotel will not disappoint.





Where: TTC Estate, 264, Thane - Belapur Rd, Turbhe MIDC, Turbhe, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra