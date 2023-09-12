PAUL Mumbai Restaurant Review: Phoenix Palladium Mall in Lower Parel is home to an exclusive list of global brands that never fails to draw crowds from all over the city. The newest addition to this list is French culinary brand PAUL, an artisanal bakery and all-day dining restaurant, located on one side of the mall's courtyard. With its Mumbai opening, PAUL marks its foray into the western part of the country - its other outlets are located in Delhi and Gurugram. We got the chance to visit this chic restaurant recently and sample a few of its dishes. Here is what we recommend:

The Croque Monsieur. Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

We began with a Croque Monsieur, a classic French ham and cheese sandwich. Paul's version comes with a side of home-style fries and a simple salad. What stood out first was the size of the sandwich, almost 3 times that of a regular bread slice! We enjoyed digging into the yummy layers which were fused with an expert hand.

PAUL salad. Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

Another favourite of the evening was the signature PAUL Salad - a refreshing combination of greens (mainly lettuce), green apple slices, and Emmental cheese, topped with a generous serving of chicken. The dressing was a light vinaigrette, which was a subtle delight. We loved how the crispness of the apple, the juiciness of the chicken and the nuttiness of the walnut came together. This is a dish worth returning for.





Another treat with green apples we relished was the Pomme Vanille Spritzer. This mocktail is a concoction of apple juice, vanilla syrup and soda, with fresh apple slices and mint leaves. It is delicately tart and undeniably rejuvenating. We also tried the signature Infusion - a medley of grapefruit syrup, orange juice and soda, with orange slices and kaffir lime leaves. It was sweet like a mixed fruit juice. This drink's a safe choice that seemed to be popular among patrons, but we preferred the Spritzer.

One section of the baked items and desserts. Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

PAUL has some delectable hot beverages too, including different types of coffee and a hot chocolate everyone seemed to be asking for. Served in wide mugs, they seem perfectly crafted to allow you to dunk a buttery croissant in it. Note that the food menu also features burgers, pastas, pizzas, egg preparations, soups and various types of sandwiches. For the main course, there is a dedicated section for rice and seafood dishes, which are mainly inspired by classic French flavours.

Pain au chocolat almond. Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

Deciding which desserts to try was a dilemma unlike any we've encountered before. There were just too many choices, from famous delicacies like creme brulee and eclairs to lesser-known ones like millefeuille and tarte normande. We finally zeroed in on a classic with a twist: Pain Au Chocolat Almond. It struck a perfect balance between the oozy chocolate filling, the buttery and flaky pastry, and the crunch of almonds on top. Rich and decadent, we were left craving for more. Another must-try is the Blueberry Cheesecake. Here, blueberry flavour is infused into the cream cheese as well - apart from the usual topping of blueberry preserve. The base also had a great texture and no overpowering flavour.

Blueberry Cheesecake. Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

PAUL impressed us with their generous servings of elegant dishes as well as crowd favourites. We also appreciated the range of options, whether we talk about sweet treats, savoury delicacies or beverages. If you like French cuisine, enjoy decadent baked items or require a hearty meal, a visit to PAUL in Mumbai will not disappoint.





Where: 462, Shop C-10B, Ground & Mezzanine Floor, Phoenix Palladium Mall, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

When: 9:30 am to 12 am