When it comes to Punjabi food, Amritsar is the first city we automatically think of. From its scrumptious kulchas to the masaledar chole, 'Ambarsar' is truly a foodies' paradise. We have often seen the delicacies of the city travel far and wide across the country. This time, residents of Delhi can also enjoy the wonderful Amritsari cuisine at one of the latest food festivals in the city. Called as 'Ambarsariyan', this festival curated by chef Satyabir Tyagi is happening at Dilli 32 in The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel in Shahdara. It celebrates the richness of Amritsari food and appreciates it in all its glory.





We started off our meal with the Bhuttian de Kebab - corn patties filled with cheese cooked over a griddle as well as Rajma di Tikkiyan - a similar concept but made with rajma instead. The tikkis were suitable for those with a spicy palate. The Achar da Paneer also was a tangy and interesting version of the regular Paneer Tikka. Meanwhile, the signature Amritsari Macchi truly stole the show. We paired the starters with a refreshing Banta ka Thanda , a fizzy lemonade with the addition of spices such as jeera.

Delicious food at Ambarsariyan food festival. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Coming to the mains, the creamy lentils called Maa Di Dal had a hint of sweetness and were completely irresistible. The classic Amritsari Aloo Wadi sabzi and Bharta too was quite enjoyable. A special mention goes out to the Sarson ka Saag and Makke di Roti that was so fulfilling. Amritsari Kulcha and Butter Naan complemented our main course gravies. We also had two different chutneys made with green chillies and tomato respectively that tingled our tastebuds. We ended our meal with the Atte Ka Halwa that left us fulfilled with a wholesome lavish meal.

Atte ka Halwa at Ambarsariyan food festival. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

So, try the wonderful food of Amritsar in the capital city for an unforgettable experience.





What: Ambarsariyan Food Festival





Where: Dilli 32, Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Shahdara





When: 3rd to 19th December, 2022 - 7pm to 11:30pm





Cost for two: INR 4,000 plus taxes