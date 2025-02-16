The enticing aroma of freshly brewed coffee and warm pastries beckons visitors to a quiet corner in Versova. Silk Road Coffee Company (SRCC) opened its roastery and bakehouse here in October 2024. Mumbaikars are no strangers to new coffee-focused spots cropping up in various parts of the city. But right from the beginning, SRCC makes it known that this is not just another cafe or coffee shop. This sprawling two-storey space spans 3,500 sq. ft. and envisions itself as a community hotspot. Some time ago, we had the chance to visit SRCC and spend a leisurely afternoon experiencing its charm for ourselves.





Founded by Parth Suri and Shamit Tyagi, Silk Road Coffee Company is a reflection of their deep passion for artistry, community, and quality. With backgrounds in acting and music, respectively, the duo sees their cafe as an extension of creative expression - where coffee, much like art, becomes a shared experience accessible to those who come together. And that's not all. At SRCC, the craft of coffee meets that of baking, providing a more comprehensive experience for visitors.

Photo Credit: SRCC



The decor of SRCC's two-level cafe reflects modern minimalism with thoughtful artistic touches. It manages to create an inviting atmosphere for both social interaction and solitude (to a certain extent). The ground floor houses the live baking area where guests can watch fresh goods being made. There's a small events space beside it, where the founders plan to host various community-centric activities. A wooden spiral staircase leads to the upstairs level that has indoor and outdoor seating. Expansive glass windows flood the outside section with natural light, offering a serene ambience. Inside, there are bookshelves, a large community table, and cosy seating apart from the main counter.

Photo Credit: SRCC

Coffee is taken seriously at SRCC - but it's more of a dedicated celebration rather than a solely cerebral excursion. The beans are ethically sourced from premier estates like Kudiraipanjan (Shervaroy Hills), Ellsworth (Chikmagalur), and Koppathur, ensuring rich and diverse flavour profiles. The cafe's Espresso Bar offers both classic and innovative brews, while the Manual Brew Bar has options like Pour Over, Spiced Pour Over, and AeroPress. Coffee lovers can also buy these specially sourced beans and roast them here before taking them back home. Notably, SRCC is the only cafe in India to use the exclusive Slayer espresso machine (a specific kind of premium brewing equipment that is highly sought-after by discerning coffee enthusiasts).

Photo Credit: SRCC

But this doesn't mean that the cafe is only for serious coffee fans. Rather than overwhelm or alienate those who are beginners to coffee appreciation, SRCC encourages them to drop by and learn more if they'd like to - or simply relish a well-crafted drink. Each of the beverages we tasted taught us something, but they were also enjoyable in themselves. We began with a superb Iced Vietnamese Espresso Coffee. What makes the SRCC version unique is that it's made with espresso and not a cold brew, resulting in a punchier and stronger taste with reduced sweetness, Parth explains. The specificity of his recommendations reflects the passion he has for his venture and also spotlights the human touch that makes the cafe feel grounded. During our visit, we also enjoyed the subtly sweet Honey Macchiato, a heart-warming Cappuccino with oat milk and a Pour Over featuring Silk Road's specialty pineapple light roast. Among the mocktails, we slurped down the delicious Grapefruit Raspberry Tonic and immediately wished we could have more. When our taste buds got tired of all the coffee, we took comfort in the cooling embrace of Tepache - a mildly spiced fermented pineapple Mexican drink.

Photo Credit: SRCC

Savoury dishes at SRCC are limited to different types of sandwiches and a few staple sides. We liked the Croissant Melt with a hearty chicken patty enveloped by round croissant 'slices' and enhanced with cheese, onion and mustard. The Shrooms Charade was also wholesome - creamy garlic mushrooms filled in between lightly toasted brioche. The sweet treats ended up being far more impressive. We loved the indulgent layers of the Almond Croissant and the textural delight of the Crunchy Creme Brulee. The other beautiful pastries tempted us at the counter, but we gave in to the craving for something familiar - a velvety Basque Cheesecake that hit the spot just right.

Photo Credit: SRCC

Silk Road Coffee Company is more than just a place to grab a cup of coffee - it aims to become a celebration of craftsmanship and community. Its secluded location away from the main thoroughfares does bestow possibilities that one cannot hope to obtain in other areas in Mumbai. You may have to go slightly "out of the way" to reach here, but it's worth it - whether for a morning espresso, an afternoon pastry, or an evening conversation.





Where: 41, Harminder Singh Road, Aram Nagar Part 1, Aram Nagar, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai.



