Over the past few years, Kamala Mills and its surrounding localities have grown to become veritable hotspots for various culinary experiences. One of the interesting openings towards the end of 2023 was Trippy Goat, an innovative restaurant and bar. The establishment's first outpost is located in Bengaluru and is the brainchild of the city-based trio, Abhijit Muralidhar, Vishal Nagpal and Vivek Poonacha. Trippy Goat Mumbai boasts a different menu (with a few signatures retained) than the original one. It also offers a selection of coffees, wines and cocktails designed to entice novices and connoisseurs alike.

Photo Credit: Trippy Goat

Trippy Goat is envisioned as a distinctive artistic space, and nods to this importance of aesthetics are reflected beyond basic decor and plating. The interiors have been inspired by the style of Bangalore's colonial bungalows. The lovely teak furniture has been handcrafted by artisans from Auroville, Puducherry. Echoes of South Indian sensibilities and motifs are not just found in the ambience. It is also reflected in the food curated with an approach that is meant to be "cuisine agnostic". Global techniques are used to turn local as well as undeniably South Indian ingredients into a fascinating range of delights. As you peruse the menu with options such as "Rasam Ramen" and "Ratatouille x Gassi," you realise that the interior design imbues a sense of solidity that is reassuring. It also makes you forget you're in the bustling heart of Lower Parel (which can often be a welcome feeling, one must admit). As for the dishes and drinks, here are the ones we tried:

Photo Credit: Trippy Goat

The Mini Tacos Of Akki Roti had a melt-in-the-mouth filling and were topped with fried rice noodles. But a texture treat we enjoyed much more was the Truffle'd Mushroom. It consists of three kinds of mushrooms (shiitake, button and oyster) with peppers and alba truffle. This winning combination, a signature appetiser at the Banglaore establishment, is one we'd definitely return for. The champagne batter mushrooms had such a crisp coating, that we spent several moments simply marvelling at their consistency.





Among the other veg options, we loved the Onion, Onion & More Onion sourdough flatbread. The base was satisfyingly chewy and the three types of onion toppings (fresh, caramelised and crunchy brown) were beautifully balanced along with the cheese. It's Not A Mutton Sukka, a vegan version made with a plant-based alternative, did not quite hit the mark. Although we didn't expect the 'meat' to be necessarily tender, we felt the spice could be stronger for a sukka preparation.

Photo Credit: Trippy Goat

The non-veg section has some mouth-watering choices. We tasted the Ragi Mudde, with Kaima Gojju, Ghee Rice & Saaru. If you're in the mood for something simply wholesome, this is the dish to order. It will leave you feeling pleasantly full.





Among the seafood delicacies, we savoured the Gongura Skillet Fish (small plate). We liked the medley of sourness and heat that came from the gongura leaves and green chillies. In the large plates, we highly recommend the Grilled Fish, featuring sea bass with a Moilee sauce, paired with coconut millet and veggies. This take on the popular Meen Moilee was exquisitely crafted and we appreciated that it managed to retain the roots of its flavours.

Photo Credit: Trippy Goat

We also enjoyed another refreshing take on a South Indian classic: the Roast Chicken. This is Trippy Goat's reconstructed version of Chicken 65. Chicken breast is stuffed with mince cooked in distinctive spices. This roulade is served with a tangy gravy, lemon-flavoured millet rice and sago crisp. Some aspects were familiar, but the experimental rendition served to highlight new, delicious possibilities.

Photo Credit: Trippy Goat

Trippy Goat's spirit of experimentation extends to the cocktail menu. Our favourite of the evening was Hola Cola, an inky concoction of cabernet sauvignon, coffee-infused vermouth and coke. We were hooked from the first sip. Admittedly, coffee, cola and wine are not easy to combine, but Trippy Goat manages to bring them together in a flawlessly stimulating manner. If you're in the mood for something on the lighter side, opt for the gentle notes of the Trippy Beet (gin, goat milk-washed beetroot juice, ginger and lemon).

Photo Credit: Trippy Goat

The cocktail menu uses coffee in exciting ways. But don't ignore the good old coffee drinks either. The beans are sourced from small, sustainable farms in Coorg, Chikmanglur and Meghalaya. We decided to taste the signature Cold Coffee and we're going to find it hard to go back to our regular fare now! The aroma and the understated chill (derived from ice cream but not ice cubes) seemed to melt our worries away. From the hot beverage selection, we cherished every sip of the hand-pressed Espresso.





The restaurant further won us over with its desserts. The first was the Trippy Goat Signature Poached Pear. The description told us to expect mulled wine-poached pear with malai kulfi. The fruit that arrived at our table was also topped with orange. Could these elements work together? Yes, they do, and it's a unique experience. The subtle sweetness of the dessert and its smoothness on our palette were sensations we would gladly relive.





We ended our meal on a rather decadent note with the Boozy Banana Split. The presentation has a theatrical side to it: the flambeed rum is poured over the cooked banana and ice cream scoops at the table. Again, the balance of sweetness stood out to us. The fig, date and coconut ice creams lent bursts of coolness, but their flavour did not overpower that of the banana, jaggery and caramel.





Trippy Goat's innovative pairings didn't alienate us with their sophistication. We appreciated the versatility of the menu and the space. The next time you are in Kamala Mills, drop by for a taste of its charm.





Where: Trippy Goat Cocktail Bar & Kitchen, Kamala Mills, Trade Tower, Unit No 1, Ground Floor, B wing, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai.