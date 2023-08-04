I have spent many fun weekends at Infiniti Mall in Malad. The cross-section of brands, in terms of shopping as well as food, has always been well-balanced. Naturally, I was quite interested to explore the mall's latest culinary offering - Bohoba, a cosy bar and restaurant with a multi-cuisine menu. We recently sampled some of the signature foods and drinks at this new restobar and we did not come away disappointed. Located on the mezzanine floor of the mall's food court, Bohoba provides the opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle below. And given the crowds the mall regularly attracts, such a chance is more than welcome!





The decor first stood out for its attractive mix of creams and browns. No flashy contrasts or eye-catching neons at this bar. The minimalist lanterns above, coupled with the small plants between tables below, had an effect that was instantly relaxing. Among the snacks and appetisers, one can choose between different types of dim sums, tacos, tikka delicacies, bread-based treats, fries and much more. Our favourite was the Korean Garlic Pull Apart Cheese Bread. The bread itself was wonderfully soft and melted in our mouths in a burst of cheesy goodness. It was served with a chipotle-like sauce that perfectly complemented the garlic and herbs. From the vegetarian section, we also tried the Sufiyana Paneer Tikka with Muhammara Fondue. We felt the paneer could have been more flavourful.

The Korean Garlic Pull Apart Cheese Bread was our favourite appetiser. Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

Among the non-veg starters, we recommend the Smoky Sriracha Chicken Dumpling. It was unexpectedly light because we were expecting the sriracha to pack more heat. But the aroma of the soft minced chicken was nevertheless delightful. In the small plates, we also had the Jamaican Spiced Chicken Satay Sizzler. We liked the slight crunch of the cashews on top of the juicy chicken. In the main course, there are pizzas, pastas, sizzlers and bowls. We savoured the Asian Chowmein with Soya Chilli Sauce Bowl. In this dish, thin hakka noodles are served with a refreshing salad and a simple yet tasty soy gravy. A fried egg tops the chicken version.

The Smoky Sriracha Chicken Dumplings were yummy and flavourful. Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

As for drinks, non-alcoholic options are limited. But the extensive bar menu at Bohoba will have you spoilt for choice. Apart from classic spirits wines, shots and aperitifs, you can also try one of the 11 'Boho Cocktails,' most of which have a signature twist. Our favourite was Berrylicious, a concoction of Aperol, gin, sparkling wine and berry shrub. It was served in a uniquely shaped glass with a wafer biscuit on top. The drink was delicately sweet and sour. We also enjoyed the Rubio Sangria. The flavour of the red wine was definitely predominant, but it was to our taste. We also tried the High 5 cocktail because we were curious about the choice of ingredients: LIIT mix, Dubai Energy Drink and Gondhoraj Blue Curacao Shrub. This one's for when you're in an experimental mood.

Among the signature cocktails, we liked Berrylicious. Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

The highlight of our meal was undoubtedly the dessert, which was an indulgent Hazelnut Praline. It had two equally delicious layers - a thick hazelnut mousse on top of a dense chocolate fudge-like cake. Along with the crisp exterior, the small pieces of praline and hazelnut in the mousse added some yummy crunch. The level of sweetness was also just right. We'd surely return for this treat and for the opportunity to relax amid the warm hues of this resto-bar. A special shout-out to the DJ, who played a wide range of fun pop songs throughout the evening, with something for everyone to vibe to!





Where: Unit 351, Mezzanine Level, Infinity Mall, 2, New Link Road, Malad, Mindspace, Malad West.

When: 12 pm to 1 am