Whisky Samba Is Back! Here's Why Gurgaon's Favourite Bar Is A Must-Visit

Whisky Samba is a must-visit for those who love to party.

The Coronavirus pandemic had surely taken its toll on restaurants and bars across the world. While the future of the outbreak is still unpredictable, diners are slowly venturing out with sanitation and hygiene measures in place. Footfall is steadily increasing at Delhi NCR's favourite haunts, as customers begin to frequent their favourite eateries. Among one of the restro-bars thoroughly missed during this period was Whisky Samba. Located at Gurgaon's chic Two Horizon Center, the bar boasts of spacious interiors and an outdoor seating option as well. The very first glimpse of the space instantly catches the visitor's attention with a vibrant, buzzing atmosphere and bright lights.





We visited Whisky Samba for the tasting of Macallan's classic, single malt whiskies. The tasting session started with the 12-year-old Triple Cask followed by the 15-year old Sherry Oak - a complex Single malt which was savoured with every sip. This was then proceeded by the 15-year Double Cask, which had a warm butterscotch colour and bold flavours. Our top pick was the Sherry Oak, one of the much-loved Whiskies of the memorable evening which left a sensuous aftertaste. Along with the drinks, we had some exclusive bites prepared for the event. Chilli Tofu was light, refreshing and not too spicy either. A generous sprinkle of chopped nuts added that extra crunch to the dish. The Mutton kebabs and chicken dimsums completely stole the show too!

















So, head to Whisky Samba for an evening full of memories, heady drinks and delicious food. We promise it will become your go-to!





What: Whisky Samba





Where: Plaza Level, Two Horizon Center, Golf Course Road, Gurugram





Promoted

When: 12noon - 3:30pm, 5:30pm - 12:30am





Cost for two: INR 3,800 (approx.) with alcohol







