Delhi's love for world-class Asian cuisine is undeniable, with new restaurants continuously popping up and enticing us. One such exciting addition is Kamei, a luxurious "Modern Asian Restaurant & Cocktail Bar" in the vibrant heart of South Delhi. With 15 years of culinary expertise from the renowned House of Fio backing it, Kamei promises an exceptional dining experience.





Upon entering Kamei, I was immediately struck by the lively atmosphere and chic decor. Even though the restaurant opened only a couple of months back, it was nearly full, the energetic music blending seamlessly with the buzz from the bar area. It felt like the perfect spot for a weekend night out.





As someone who enjoys cocktails, I couldn't resist exploring their innovative drink menu. I opted for the Palo-Mei, a tequila-based concoction made with 1800 Silver tequila and infused with Bird's Eye chilli. This cocktail was a delightful balance; the heat of the chilli was beautifully offset by the sweetness of strawberry and grapefruit, creating a refreshing yet complex drink. I also tried the Mango Tai, another tequila delight. Don't let its name fool you-it wasn't overly sweet. Instead, it offered a subtle mango flavour combined with the invigorating notes of basil and citrus.

The menu at Kamei is a fascinating blend of traditional and modern dishes, showcasing the diverse flavours of East Asia, with influences from China, Japan, Thailand, and beyond. The "Smalls to Share" section features an array of signature cold plates, while the "Larges to Share" includes classic curries and wok dishes that can be paired with Kamei Fried Rice or Yaki Udon for a complete meal.





One dish that stood out was the Coconut Sea Bass Ceviche, enhanced by a richly flavoured coriander coconut leche de tigre. This dish was light yet creamy, with the prawn cracker adding a delightful crunch-plus, it was a feast for the eyes!

No visit to an Asian restaurant would be complete without dim sum and sushi, so I ordered the Chicken Siu Mai. It was incredibly succulent, bursting with juicy flavours. I also had to try the Prawn Tempura, a dish I can't resist at any Asian restaurant. Kamei did not disappoint; the tempura was perfectly balanced, with a delightful contrast between soft and crunchy textures.





Another must-try for avocado lovers is the Yuzu Avocado. This dish features grilled avocado paired with a zesty wasabi sauce and a creamy yuzu emulsion. The crispy rice cake added a perfect crunch, making it a heavenly experience.





While savouring the array of delightful dishes and cocktails, I was surprised with a dessert that elevated my mood to new heights. The Honeycomb, a Malaysian sponge cake drizzled with whisky caramel sauce and served with vanilla gelato, was simply divine-a true match made in heaven.

Chef Aditya Moitra, the Lead R&D Chef of Fio Restaurants, shares his vision: "With Kamei's menu, we hope to elevate Delhi's culinary boundaries. I approach traditional culinary techniques as a canvas for flavour pairings, and it's been exciting to bring that thought into Kamei's curation."





If you too prefer Asian cuisine when dining out, Kamei offers an unforgettable experience. If you ask me, I just can't wait to revisit it.





What: Kamei

Where: Eldeco Centre, Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

When: 12.40-4 pm, 7 pm - 12 am