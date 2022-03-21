What does bliss mean to you? For us, it's about kicking back our heels, sipping a chilled drink and feasting on some good food. If you are a foodie like us and tasty food is all that you ever scout for, you are definitely in for a treat. An all-new diner has made its entry on Delhi's buzzing restaurant scene and it is already creating waves among food-lovers online. Mary Lou's is the latest entrant in Saket, New Delhi and it is about all things indulgent, delicious and drool-worthy.





Trust us when we say that this eatery is nothing like your usual restaurant. A cosy and cheerful vibe immediately pops out at the first look at Mary Lou's exteriors. The all-day diner is serving American, Asian and European-inspired fare and thus has plenty of options suited to all kinds of palates. While diner food has always been associated with comfort, the eatery is aiming to give it an experimental touch. Chef Vaibhav Bhargava is the consultant chef who has designed this wonderfully avant-garde menu for Mary Lou's.

Appetisers and Drinks

We start off our meal with a range of tantalising and distinguished appetisers that was a good mix of many cuisines. The Carrot Hummus with root chips and crunchy veggies is our first pick followed by the Avo-Love Toast . Crushed avocado is served with a creamy and buttery sourdough toast in this yummy treat. The Mac n Truffle Croquette is a brand new spin on the cheesy treat. Crunchy and cheesy all at once, the dish is served with Truffle Jalapeno Mayo on the side.

Mac n Truffle Croquettes And Avo-Love Toast. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Apart from this, we also sampled the Barbecue Chicken Wings glazed with a scrumptious Barbecue Chilli sauce. The taste profile indeed appealed to our palate and love for barbecue food. The Garlic and Rosemary Bread with Mary's Olive Oil was soft and absolutely melt-in-the-mouth. The interestingly sweet element to it came from the special Sriracha Butter generously spread on top.





For the drinks, we chose to try the signature Lou Lou Yuzu - a refreshing beverage made with the East Asian fruit Yuzu, lime juice, mint and soda. The Lavender Lemonade was our next pick, a brightly-hued beverage definitely worth of the 'gram!

Lou Lou Yuzu and Truffle Chicken. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Main Course And Desserts

If you thought that the appetisers had variety, wait till you see the main course menu at Mary Lou's. From Risotto to plant-based Burgers, they have it all! We tried their toothsome Burrata and Pesto Flatbread that was too good to miss. With creamy fresh Burrata, fresh Basil pesto and Balsamic reduction, we couldn't get enough of it. The Truffle Chicken was the next dish on our radar - grilled chicken served in a creamy Mascarpone Truffle Sauce. The creamy preparation tingled our tastebuds! Lastly, the Cauli-Fornia Love was a dish that would surely appeal to all Thai food lovers. With roasted cauliflower and spiced coconut and chilli sauce, the dish also came with steamed Jasmine rice on the side.

Garlic Bread and Cauli-Fornia Love. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Two desserts that we really enjoyed from Mary Lou's menu were the Vanilla Milk Cake and Mary's Cheesecake . Both were delectable and brought an incredibly sweet end to our meal.





So, the next time you are looking for a place to sit back, unwind and indulge - Mary Lou's should be your top pick! We bet you'll be making some amazing memories accompanied with top-notch food.





What: Mary Lou's





Where: Shop 149, DLF Avenue, Saket





When: 11:30 am to 12 midnight





Price for two: Rs. 1,000 for two people (approx.)