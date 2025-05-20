Jaipur's vibrant culture and timeless food traditions have always been a feast for the senses - but now, there's a thrilling new player shaking things up. Meet Primitive, the exciting new venture from husband-wife duo Karan Singh and Simran Kaur, the creative minds behind Native Cocktail Room. Together, they're reinventing Jaipur's culinary scene with bold flavours and fresh ideas you won't want to miss! This place brings ancient Indian cooking methods into a setting that feels chic, creative and full of character. Tucked away inside the artistic Hotel Pearl Palace, Primitive feels like a hidden treasure waiting to be discovered.

The moment I stepped inside, I was struck by the design. The interiors blend traditional elements with a modern edge-ornate wallpapers, sleek glass accents and bold pops of red. It felt like walking into an art installation. The only thing I wished for was slightly better lighting, just to fully admire the details on the plate.

Photo Credit: Primitive

What really sets Primitive apart is its commitment to open-flame cooking. The grill isn't just where food is made - it's part of the experience. Watching the chefs in action added a sense of excitement that made every dish feel special.

I began my meal with the Primitive Picante, a cocktail that stood out thanks to its refreshing twist of pineapple juice. It paired beautifully with the Chicken Khurchan Tartelettes, served on a kuttu crust. The chicken was juicy, the flavours well-balanced, and the tart base added a lovely earthy texture. Next, I tried the Butte Ke Kees - a creative mix of corn broth, smoked ghee powder and jeeravan that felt comforting yet entirely new.

Photo Credit: Primitive

Photo Credit: Vaishali Kapila

One dish that absolutely stole the show for me was the Beetroot and Walnut Khatai. The charred beetroot paired with spiced jus and nutty khatai had such a unique texture and taste, I couldn't stop going back for more. I also loved the Pineapple Pachai. It was tangy, refreshing, and offered a nice contrast to the more intense flavours on the table.

Among the non-vegetarian starters, the Primitive Pepper Chicken made an instant impression. The spices came through beautifully, and the chicken was cooked just right. I also tried the Lagan Ke Kebab, served with a soft honey brioche. The sweet-and-savoury combination really worked for me. For my second drink, I went with Calicut - a mix of coffee whiskey, coconut, peach caramel and coconut foam. While it was an interesting mix, I found the coffee and coconut pairing a bit unusual for my taste. But the Mutton Sukka that followed made up for it completely. The meat was tender, juicy and packed with flavour.

Photo Credit: Primitive

Moving into the mains, I was served something truly different - Amrood Ki Kadhi. It was experimental and distinct, not something everyone might enjoy, but I appreciated the creativity behind it. The Arbi Ki Curry was another unique dish that delivered on flavour. Then came the Moongachi Dal, which felt like pure comfort in a bowl - light, wholesome and exactly what I needed midway through the meal. My personal favourite from the mains was the Chicken Pasanda. It was creamy, rich and absolutely delicious.

Now for the part I always look forward to - dessert. Even though I was quite full by this point, the options in front of me were too tempting to pass up. First, I tried the Gajar Ka Halwa, which came shaped like a carrot. It featured smoked halwa, a layer of cardamom cream cheese frosting and a delicate dentelle. Visually, it was stunning, though I did wish it was a touch sweeter. The Haldi Doodh Ice Cream turned out to be a surprising hit - refreshing and unlike anything I've had before. But the true highlight was the Primitive Mithai Board. Shaped like a star and filled with fusion treats, it was a joy to explore. My favourites were the Kaju Katli Macaron and the Coffee Cardamom Chocolate Bon Bon.

Photo Credit: Primitive

Primitive isn't just a restaurant - it's an experience that takes you on a journey through India's culinary roots with a bold, modern perspective. If you're planning a trip to Jaipur or already in town, make sure this place is on your list.

Where: Primitive, Hotel Pearl Palace, Jaipur

Primitive, Hotel Pearl Palace, Jaipur When: 6 PM to 12 AM

6 PM to 12 AM Cost For Two: Approx. INR 2000