Delhi has a new fine dining destination that is not to be missed. Nestled in the opulent Shangri-La, New Delhi, Belisario isn't your average restaurant. It's a portal to a bygone era, a place where the echoes of the Byzantine Empire come alive through vibrant flavours, luxurious settings, and a touch of history. Intrigued, I embarked on a culinary adventure to experience this unique dining destination firsthand. The very name, Belisario, offers a glimpse into the restaurant's theme. Named after the legendary Byzantine general, Flavius Belisarius, it hints at a journey filled with triumph, resilience, and a touch of chivalry.





As I stepped through the entrance, the promise was evident. The outdoor area, bathed in the golden light of the setting sun, pulsed with the energy of a live DJ, perfect for a relaxed evening. However, the Delhi heat steered me towards the indoor seating area.



Stepping inside was like stepping into a Byzantine mosaic. The decor was a blend of history and opulence. Iconic symbols like the double-headed eagle and intricate geometric patterns adorned the walls, whispering stories of the empire's rich heritage. Plush velvet and brocade fabrics adorned the seating, while ornately carved wood and shimmering metal accents added a touch of regal grandeur. The entire ambience transported me to a bygone era, setting the stage for a truly immersive dining experience.



The menu at Belisario was a treasure trove of Mediterranean delights. Inspired by the culinary tapestry of the Byzantine Empire, it weaves together flavours from the Mediterranean, Middle East, and North Africa.





But before diving into the food, I decided to explore the cocktail menu. Being a gin enthusiast, I opted for the "Zen Garden." The name held true - the concoction of elderflower, rose water, and betel leaf was a symphony of floral notes that put me into a 'zen' mode. But to my surprise, other cocktails tasted equally good. Gin Bramble is also a must-try.







With my taste buds awakened, I turned my attention to the food. The Prawn Black Pepper, bursting with peppery heat, was a delightful starter. It was soon followed by the Cheese Chilli Mushroom Dim Sum, a creamy indulgence with subtle spice is a winner. Both dishes were beautifully presented and bursting with flavour, setting a high bar for the main course.



For my main course, I opted for the Tortellini Ricotta Spinach. The presentation was a feast for the eyes - perfectly formed tortellini bathed in a vibrant tomatillo sauce. But the true magic unfolded with the first bite. The pasta was cooked to perfection, offering a delightful textural contrast to the creamy ricotta and spinach filling. The tomatillo sauce, with its subtle tanginess, brought all the elements together in a harmonious dance of flavours.



No meal is complete without dessert, and Belisario didn't disappoint. As a self-proclaimed creme brelee lover, I had high expectations. Thankfully, the Coconut Creme Brulee at Belisario lived up to its reputation. The caramelized sugar crust yielded a creamy, coconut-infused custard, offering a perfect ending to this delectable culinary adventure.



Belisario is a place where history meets gastronomy. The impeccable service, luxurious ambience, and, of course, the exquisite food combine to create a truly unforgettable dining experience. So, if you're looking for a unique culinary adventure, a journey through time and taste, then Belisario awaits.

Location: Shangrila Hotel, New Delhi

Cost For Two: INR 2500 - 3000 /-

Timings: 12:00 PM to 3:00 AM