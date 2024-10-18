Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has redefined the airport experience with the launch of its upgraded Terminal 2. Known as the 'Terminal in a Garden,' T2 seamlessly integrates nature with cutting-edge architecture. Upon entering, passengers are greeted by lush greenery and sustainable interiors, creating an atmosphere more akin to a serene retreat than a bustling travel hub. However, the real highlight of T2 is its extraordinary dining options. Whether you prefer traditional dishes or global favourites, the terminal is nothing short of a culinary haven, offering a wide range of options that include well-known brands and outlets making their debut in India.

Photo Credit: Kempegowda International Airport

One of the key attractions is the award-winning 080 Lounge, where travellers can relax and enjoy a menu curated by celebrity chef Ranveer Brar. For those seeking a more casual setting, Radio Station offers a bar-style atmosphere, serving drinks and dishes made with locally sourced ingredients. Coffee aficionados will appreciate Kodagu Cafe's authentic South Indian filter coffee. Additionally, the Business Class Lounge - Qila offers an impressive menu featuring dishes like Paneer Butter Masala and Kozhi Ghee Roast, alongside desserts such as Saffron and Pista Gulab Jamun, all prepared with ingredients sourced within a 50-mile radius, ensuring fresh and local flavours.

Terminal 2's dining experience extends beyond local cuisine, with international culinary heavyweights like Wolfgang Puck and James Martin Kitchen offering gourmet meals in an elegant setting. PF Chang's, making its Indian debut, brings a fresh take on Asian fusion cuisine. For a taste of tradition, Maiyas offers authentic Karnataka dishes, while Gully Kitchen serves up street food favourites like biryanis, dosas, and samosas. International brands such as Johnny Rockets and Hard Rock Cafe are also present, offering American classics and signature burgers. Giraffe adds to the global variety with a menu spanning diverse international cuisines.

Photo Credit: Kempegowda International Airport

Whether passengers are in the mood for local specialties or international comfort food, Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport is set to change perceptions of airport dining. It has established itself as a culinary destination that travelers won't want to miss.