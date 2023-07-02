Going gluten-free has become the latest buzzword in the health industry. We hear of celebrities and influencers eating snacks and meals without any sign of gluten in them. In a country where wheat is one of the staple grains, is it even possible to go gluten-free? In fact, what exactly is gluten all about? And can gluten be bad for you? Celebrity nutritionist Ryan Fernando explained it all in his new book named WH(EAT)LESS by Rupa Publications.





The non-fiction paperback, which released in May 2023, is authored by one of the premier nutrition coaches in the country. With a clientele boasting of Aamir Khan, Robin Uthappa, Virat Kohli and P.V. Sindhu - Fernando has decades of experience in the nutrition and health industry. In WH(EAT)LESS, the celebrity nutritionist basically offers an insight into gluten protein and how it may be affecting us in ways we don't realise. Gluten has the potential to cause many issues such as headaches, bloating, acne, weakness, fatigue, or diarrhea. Many of us don't even imagine that we could be gluten insensitive or even gluten-intolerant.

With lucid explanations and simple step-by-step guides, this book is a must-read for all age groups. Celebrity nutritionist Ryan Fernando has made going gluten-free so easy with this book! We hope to see more such literary works from the expert in the coming future.





Book name: WH(EAT)LESS: A Guide To A Gluten-Free Life





Author: Ryan Fernando





Category: Non-Fiction





Imprint: Rupa Publications





Format: Paperback





Price: Rs. 295/-