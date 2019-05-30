Gluten-Free Diet: Watch How To Make Gluten-Free Vegan Zucchini Pasta At Home

Watch: Gluten Free Vegan Zucchini Pasta

While preparing gluten-free meals, one must always keep a few things in mind - avoid adding wheat, rye, oats and barley to your meal; replace chapati with brown rice or red rice or make gluten-free chapatis with maize; swap your bowl of noodles with quinoa instead; replace bread with risotto or gluten-free pasta. Other than this, one must avoid hing, soy sauce, vinegar and any other store-bought masalas and sauces too unless you are sure that they are gluten-free. We know there's a lot to keep in mind before preparing a gluten-free meal, but it's not that hard.





People who have a full blown gluten allergy must keep a close watch on what is going on their plate. But if you are living in India, then you are blessed as India produces myriads of grains and vegetables that are naturally gluten-free. This includes beetroot, spinach, cucumber, eggplant, garlic, lettuce, mushroom, onions, okra, potato, zucchini, almond flour, brown rice, besan, corn flour, corn starch, dal, flaxseeds and millets to name a few. There is no dearth of gluten-free dishes too. One such delicious and healthy dish is gluten-free vegan zucchini pasta. Sounds interesting, right?

Famous vlogger Manjula Jain has shared an amazing recipe of gluten-free vegan zucchini pasta on her YouTube channel. The recipe is not only gluten-free but is also weight-loss-friendly. Manjula has added mushrooms and homemade tomato sauce in the recipe - making this gluten-free pasta recipe even healthier.





So, without further ado, try this delicious gluten-free pasta recipe and let us know your experience in the comments section below.





