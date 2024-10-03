If you are a regular Instagram user, chances are you've stumbled upon the beautiful visuals of Cedar Club House, a recently opened restaurant and bar on Tolstoy Lane in Janpath, Delhi. With its Renaissance-inspired architecture and modern culinary flair, Cedar Club House promises an immersive dining experience that pleases both the eyes and the palate.
As I stepped into Cedar, I was immediately taken by the striking contrast of bold black and white patterned flooring paired with a marble fountain, setting an inviting tone. The wrought iron chairs and lush green interiors lend an air of elegance, while the vibrant bar area buzzed with high-energy music.
But I had planned for a quieter dinner. Fortunately, Cedar offers two exclusive private dining rooms, ideal for intimate gatherings. Walking along a cosy alley, I sat at the other dining area. As I settled in, I was pleasantly surprised to discover another bar in the dining area.
Cedar's Cocktails Get A Thumbs Up:
I decided to kick off my culinary journey with a Cedar House Punch-a bourbon cocktail that expertly balanced richness and refreshment. My dining companion opted for Kaffir Lime-Infused Gin & Tonis which quickly became a favourite on the table. We also sampled the Caribbean Long Island Iced Tea, a vibrant blue concoction that was enough to liven up my spirits.
Cedar's Food Review:
Cedar's menu is a delightful fusion of global cuisine delicacies. From classic Indian dishes to innovative international flavours, there's something to satisfy every palate. For dinner, I indulged in the Tandoori Prawns, which were perfectly cooked and had a smoky, spicy flavour. The Chicken Yellow Curry Dimsum was another highlight, with its creamy texture and delicious oyster sauce flavour. The Malabar Coast Fish, paired with coconut curry and rice, was a satisfying and flavorful dish. I also recommend the Angara chicken tikka, which is a unique twist on the classic dish.
While the appetizers and main courses were excellent, the dessert course fell short of expectations. I sampled the Pistachio Tres Leches and Baked Cheesecake, but neither captured my sweet tooth's affection.
Overall Impression
Cedar Club House is a beautiful restaurant with a unique ambience and good food. However, there is room for improvement in the dessert department and mosquito control. Nevertheless, it stands as a fantastic destination for weeknight dining, merging vibrant music and stunning interiors into a memorable experience. If you're looking for a high-energy dining experience with delicious food and cocktails, Cedar Club House is definitely worth a visit.
What: Cedar Club House
Where: Where: Cedar Clubhouse, 48, ground floor, Tolstoy lane, Janpath, New Delhi
When: 12 noon - 1 am
Cost: INR 1,800 for two people (approx.) Without alcohol
About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.