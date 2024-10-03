If you are a regular Instagram user, chances are you've stumbled upon the beautiful visuals of Cedar Club House, a recently opened restaurant and bar on Tolstoy Lane in Janpath, Delhi. With its Renaissance-inspired architecture and modern culinary flair, Cedar Club House promises an immersive dining experience that pleases both the eyes and the palate.





As I stepped into Cedar, I was immediately taken by the striking contrast of bold black and white patterned flooring paired with a marble fountain, setting an inviting tone. The wrought iron chairs and lush green interiors lend an air of elegance, while the vibrant bar area buzzed with high-energy music.

But I had planned for a quieter dinner. Fortunately, Cedar offers two exclusive private dining rooms, ideal for intimate gatherings. Walking along a cosy alley, I sat at the other dining area. As I settled in, I was pleasantly surprised to discover another bar in the dining area.

Cedar's Cocktails Get A Thumbs Up:





I decided to kick off my culinary journey with a Cedar House Punch-a bourbon cocktail that expertly balanced richness and refreshment. My dining companion opted for Kaffir Lime-Infused Gin & Tonis which quickly became a favourite on the table. We also sampled the Caribbean Long Island Iced Tea, a vibrant blue concoction that was enough to liven up my spirits.







Cedar's Food Review:





Cedar's menu is a delightful fusion of global cuisine delicacies. From classic Indian dishes to innovative international flavours, there's something to satisfy every palate. For dinner, I indulged in the Tandoori Prawns, which were perfectly cooked and had a smoky, spicy flavour. The Chicken Yellow Curry Dimsum was another highlight, with its creamy texture and delicious oyster sauce flavour. The Malabar Coast Fish, paired with coconut curry and rice, was a satisfying and flavorful dish. I also recommend the Angara chicken tikka, which is a unique twist on the classic dish.



While the appetizers and main courses were excellent, the dessert course fell short of expectations. I sampled the Pistachio Tres Leches and Baked Cheesecake, but neither captured my sweet tooth's affection.





Overall Impression





Cedar Club House is a beautiful restaurant with a unique ambience and good food. However, there is room for improvement in the dessert department and mosquito control. Nevertheless, it stands as a fantastic destination for weeknight dining, merging vibrant music and stunning interiors into a memorable experience. If you're looking for a high-energy dining experience with delicious food and cocktails, Cedar Club House is definitely worth a visit.



What: Cedar Club House

Where: Where: Cedar Clubhouse, 48, ground floor, Tolstoy lane, Janpath, New Delhi

When: 12 noon - 1 am

Cost: INR 1,800 for two people (approx.) Without alcohol