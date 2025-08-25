The world of fitness and health seems to have added new buzzwords to its dictionary - supplements and protein powder. But do they actually bring positive changes to our bodies, or are they just another marketing fad? You don't need to go into full research mode, as celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has cleared the air by explaining what they truly stand for. Rujuta Diwekar recently appeared on the first episode of Soha Ali Khan's latest health podcast, "All About Her," alongside wellness expert Malaika Arora. When Soha Ali Khan asked Rujuta Diwekar, "Are you one of those people who say 'don't do that' when it comes to supplementation? Because nowadays, everyone wants a gym body. So, what's your nutritional advice when it comes to achieving that?" the nutritionist had a fitting reply.





She said, "There are no shortcuts to health. It's cultivated daily, in small, consistent ways. As far as supplements go, if they're part of what you're already doing - eating correctly, sleeping on time, exercising, being mindful - and you add a supplement or two, I think it's okay." However, "if your entire focus is on pills, powders, and products at the cost of eating home-cooked food, staying regular with your workouts, and sleeping well, then it's not worth it," warned Rujuta Diwekar.

Further in the conversation, the fitness guru explained that supplement obsession fuels the belief that staying fit is "too expensive," when, in reality, it's untrue. Rujuta Diwekar shared, "That's a myth. If you really know what your body needs and how to work around it, fitness isn't heavy on your pocket at all."





Rujuta Diwekar also criticised the trend of glossy marketing, where influencers convince consumers to buy more and more supplements for "quick fixes." "This misconception largely comes from unregulated social media marketing, where influencers often push supplements without disclosing paid partnerships," she asserted. Instead of following such marketing tactics blindly, the nutritionist emphasised practicing affordable and sustainable habits.

Watch the full conversation here:

What are your thoughts on this? Share with us in the comments section below!