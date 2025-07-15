In the buzzing lanes of Priya Market, Vasant Vihar, the all-new Mestizo is a pulsating celebration of Latin America. I walked in on a weekend evening and found the place lively but not chaotic-just the right amount of energy for a good night out. The music, a playlist of familiar Western classics, instantly put me in a cheerful mood. A few notes in, I found myself mouthing the lyrics and soaking in the happy nostalgia that the tunes stirred up.





Mestizo, the capital's latest modern Latin American bars and restaurants, does justice to the diverse culinary heritage it draws from-think Mexico to Argentina, Chile to Brazil, with a little Spanish influence in between. The interiors, decked out in earthy tones, handcrafted decor, and bursts of tropical colour, immediately transported me. The outdoor area is just as gorgeous, full of greens and blooms. It's the kind of space that you would love to go with friends.

Now to the heart of it-the food. Mestizo's menu is a curated journey through Latin America. The food, let's just say, is a full-on flavour carnival. The chef was kind enough to suggest his favourites, which actually became my favourites too. The meal began with the Somen Chicken Salad, a cold appetiser that surprised me with its punchy, fresh flavours and tender, perfectly cooked chicken. Next came the Miso Salmon, delicately flaky with a delightfully crisp skin, followed by the Peruvian Maki, which stole the show for me-creamy, fresh prawns rolled to perfection. If you enjoy seafood, don't skip it.

The Elote Ribs brought smoky satisfaction, and the Lamb Chops Churrasco-tender, juicy, and well-spiced-made for a hearty highlight. Even the Quinoa Rice, often relegated to the "healthy but dull" corner, turned out to be surprisingly tasty with layered textures and vibrant seasoning.





On the drinks front, Mestizo deserves a standing ovation. The bar specialises in Latin American spirits-mezcal, tequila, and pisco-transformed into inventive, elegant cocktails. I highly recommend the Mestizo Picante, which packs a subtle kick, and the L-luvia Verde, refreshing and herbaceous. The cocktail menu is clearly designed with thought, depth, and flair.

No review would be complete without a mention of dessert-and Mestizo's Churros delivered a grand finale. Served with a dash of smoke theatrics, they were crisp, sweet, and indulgent-just the way churros should be.

Mestizo is a delightful newcomer to Delhi's ever-evolving dining scene. With its lively ambience, rich flavours, and standout cocktails, it's a place that promises to charm both the adventurous and the nostalgic. I can't wait to go back for another wonderful evening.