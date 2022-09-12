India is, slowly and steadily, brewing a beer revolution. We have seen so many new breweries come up in multiple Indian cities including Tier II cities as well. BrewDog is the latest addition to Delhi-NCR's nightlife and restaurant scene. A well-known and much-loved Scottish craft beer powerhouse, BrewDog has over 110 outlets internationally. This is their first outpost in Delhi-NCR and the third in India; and they are looking to revolutionise the beer culture in the city complemented, of course, with some scrumptious food.





BrewDog has opened its doors in a sprawling 2,500 square feet space in One Horizon Centre, Gurugram. Exposed brick, high ceilings and an industrial vibe characterize the décor and ambience at BrewDog. We visited for dinner and were comfortably seated in a booth - ideal for catching up with friends over conversations and drinks.

Photo Credit: BrewDog

The thoughtfully curated menu of the restaurant cuts to the chase with to-the-point options. We always knew that the beer would rule the roost, but were also pleasantly surprised with the delicious food offerings at BrewDog. We started off the meal with the Hummus Platter with creamy Hummus, pickled vegetables, Pita bread, Lavash and Falafel - among which the latter stood out in a good way. Next up, the Kung Pao Paneer was an enjoyable appetiser with crunchy cashew nuts on top. And of course, we had to try the Truffle Cheese Fries topped with Garlic Butter, truffle oil, parmesan cheese and spring onions. Bingeworthy and delicious!

Hummus Platter. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Kung Pao Paneer. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Truffle Fries. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Coming to drinks, we were spoilt for choice with over 24 craft beers from BrewDog's signature list including Punk IPA, Hazy Jane, Lost Lager, Dead Pony Club and more. There are also plenty of interesting cocktails to offer on the menu. The best part about the focus on beer is that it pairs well with all kinds of main course dishes including Asian, burgers, pizzas and even Naan. We tried The Hero vegetarian pizza with was quite delicious and topped with gourmet ingredients such as bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, sweet corn, pickled jalapenos and olives. One of the highly recommended dishes at BrewDog is the Three Cheese Macaroni . With smoked cheddar, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese topped with crispy rosemary and fried garlic, this dish is truly a winner!

The Hero Pizza. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Three Cheese Macaroni. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

So, head to BrewDog and enjoy the meal of a lifetime paired with some chilled, craft beer.





What: BrewDog





Where: T1-104 Plaza Level, One Horizon Center, DLF city phase V, Gurugram India - 122002





When: 12 pm to 1 am





Cost for two: Rs. 1,200/- for two (approx.)