Pan-Asian cuisine has emerged as a popular addition to the culinary landscape in India, and it's not hard to see why. The usage of fresh ingredients, a diverse range of flavours, and intricate preparation techniques is what makes this cuisine an exciting experience to indulge in. This global cuisine has captured the hearts of the patrons of Chandigarh as well. More and more people are now willing to experiment and treat their taste buds to exciting new flavours. However, finding a restaurant that promises authentic flavours can be a bit challenging. If you are planning to head out for a Pan-Asian meal in Chandigarh, XO at JW Marriott is where you need to be. It offers a fine dining experience like no other and is sure to delight you.

Located in the bustling Sector 35 of Chandigarh, XO at JW Marriott is a gem that captivated my taste buds with its exquisite Pan-Asian cuisine. From the moment I stepped inside, I was greeted by an ambience that seamlessly blended modern elegance with traditional Asian art. The live kitchen counters added an element of excitement to the dining experience. Their new menu features a plethora of choices for all kinds of palates. The chef had designed a special menu for us, making sure we got to taste the best of Asian flavours. We were welcomed with a refreshing berry and lime mocktail that had a hint of cardamom, which was just the perfect start to our meal.

For our first starter, we were served five different kinds of dim sum, including vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, that were perfectly juicy and full of flavour. The Chicken Shitake Sui Mai stood out the most for us, and the presentation was truly impeccable. Next on our menu were Crispy Lotus Stem Sweet Basil Chilli and Black Bean Chicken Mushroom & Water Chestnut. The lotus stem was just the right amount crispy, offering a sweet and tangy flavour that we absolutely loved. The latter was quite wholesome and provided a nice crunch in every bite.

Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Photo Credit: NDTV Food

We were then served three impressive sushi platters, including Spicy Vegetable Tempura,California, and Tempura Maki. They all provided the perfect balance of textures and flavours, but the vegetarian one hit the spot for us. For the main course, we got to try the popular Korean Hot Stone Bowl, which was a treat not only to the eyes but also to the taste buds. It's something you should definitely not miss trying when here.

Photo Credit: JW Marriott, Chandigarh

To end our meal, we were served a mouth-watering Mango Pudding that is a must-try for all the dessert lovers out there. The addition of coconut, jaggery, and basil seeds gave it an interesting flavor and was super refreshing. It was just the perfect dessert to end our meal on a sweet note.Overall, we had a wonderful experience at the restaurant and would love to go back again. So, if you're in Chandigarh and craving authentic Pan-Asian food, don't think twice before heading here.

Photo Credit: NDTV Food

What: XO

XO Where: 1st Floor, JW Marriott, Sector 35-B, Chandigarh

1st Floor, JW Marriott, Sector 35-B, Chandigarh When: 12:30pm - 3:30pm, 7pm - 11:30pm

12:30pm - 3:30pm, 7pm - 11:30pm Cost For Two: INR 3000 (Approx)