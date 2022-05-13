Snowclad alpine peaks, beautiful bowls of lakes and orchards, pretty apple groves and quaint villages, Kashmir is rightly said to be one the most beautiful places in the country. More than its natural beauty, Kashmir is also known for its culinary tradition. Kashmir boasts some of the most distinguished culinary inventions that root back in traditional cooking techniques and ancestral recipes. While the global cuisines might have started to dominate a major part of the Indian food space, our taste buds cannot simply get over the traditional delights we have.





Celebrating the exotic Kashmiri cuisine, Tamra, the multi-cuisine restaurant at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi is hosting an exclusive nine-day Kashmiri Pandit cuisine pop-up from today (13 May 2022) to 21 May 2022, in collaboration with Chef Pin. The Kashmiri Pandit food festival is presented by home chef Rajni Jinsi. Savour authentic Kashmiri Pandit cuisine delicacies such as Nadur Yakhni, Dum Phool, Kashmiri Rajma, Chaman Roganjosh, Mutton Yakhni, Modur Pulao, Masch, Phirni and more.

Chef Pin is a leading platform for home chefs, offering healthy home-cooked meal options to people who love pure authentic home-cooked food. The chefs will be presenting their specialties for few days, covering a variety of regional cuisines.

What: Kashmiri Pandit Food Festival





Where: Tamra, Shangri-La, New Delhi





When: 13 May 2022 to 21 May 2022