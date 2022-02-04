The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly caused irreversible losses to businesses. The restaurant industry, specifically, has seen a series of openings and closures in the past two years. So, when an orphaned brother duo from Amritsar was seen making a heartfelt plea to save their restaurant, it struck a chord with thousands of users across the internet. Twitter user Amarjit Singh shared a clip of these two brothers who are single-handedly running a restaurant in Amritsar after their father's demise. Take a look at the clip here:

Shared on Twitter by user @aj_straightup, the video has received over 250k views and 6.3k likes. "Loved the courage & their spirit. Give them a go on your next Amritsar trip," wrote the user in his tweet. The video was originally posted by YouTube food blogger 'Amritsar Walking Tours'.

In the 2 minute, 20-second clip, the brothers Jaishandeep and Anshdeep Singh took the viewers around their restaurant called 'Top Grill'. They serve fast food items like pizza, burger, sandwiches and shakes. They had just opened the eatery three months ago, but sadly their father passed away in December 2021. This left the two young brothers in charge of the restaurant business, right from the cooking to managing the finances. They are now inviting customers in order to be able to pay rent and make a living for themselves and their family. While the elder brother, Jaishandeep is 17 years old, Anshdeep is only 11.





The video of the two young brothers from Amritsar got a flurry of reactions on social media. Several users said that they would definitely pay them a visit. Many offered them support and blessings, while others even stepped forward to help them out in paying rent and other financial obligations.





Take a look at the best reactions:

We hope the power of social media provides some relief to these young brothers from Amritsar.

Watch the full original video here on YouTube: