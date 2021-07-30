Social media is a source of entertaining and informative content. But every now and then, you scroll to find something which will simply break your heart. A video of an elderly lady running a juice stall in Amritsar has surfaced online, and it has gone viral in a span of few days. In the short clip, we can see a lady who seems to be in her 80's. She is running a juice stall to earn a living for herself, and the video has got internet users to sit up and pay attention. Take a look:
The emotional video was shared on Instagram reels by food blogger Gaurav Wasan who goes by the handle @youtubeswadofficial. It has received over 9 million views and 915k likes since the time it was shared. As per reports, the stall is located in Rani da Bagh opposite SBI bank in Amritsar. She prepares fresh Mausambi (sweet lime) juice in the 30-second clip. Although she is serving people with a smile, internet users were quite concerned about her working at such an old age to sustain herself.
The video soon made its way to Twitter too, where it saw the outpouring of many emotional responses. Users pleaded the local governments and agencies to intervene and come to her aid. Several inquired about her bank account number so that they could come forward and help.
This 80 year old woman runs a stall in Amritsar. She is working hard in her old age to feed herself. She's struggling to have customers from sometime. Her stall is located at Rani Da Bagh, near Uppal Neuro Hospital. Please visit her stall, help her so that she can earn some money pic.twitter.com/RTTTakRT9q— Aarif Shah (@aarifshaah) July 28, 2021
It is the duty of Government to provide basic Universal income to all elderly people. It is their right. At such age we should not let them work beyond their capacity. Please let me know if there is any way to help her, I would love too.— Ajinkya Vyawahare (@vajinkya16) July 28, 2021
Hats off to this old lady.Its painful to see her working so hard to make her both ends meet.
I request the people of Amritsar to help her.— Er. Thakur Sameer Singh (@SameerS62860860) July 28, 2021
Respect. This is the Real Atmanirbhar we all should inculcate in ourselves.— Ashish Jadhav (@wilderash) July 28, 2021
As soon as we get a chance to visit Amritsar - definitely will meet her.— Maximus (@elephant_021970) July 28, 2021
Social media can be good sometimes— ???????? (@alwaysanxiousfm) July 28, 2021
In 2020, we had seen a similar story of an octogenarian couple from Delhi who was unable to earn a living for themselves from their eatery. 'Baba Ka Dhaba' was the name of the eatery in Malviya Nagar, which had created a stir online. Interestingly, the video of the Amritsar lady's juice stall was shared by the same food blogger who had earlier shared the 'Baba Ka Dhaba' video story.
