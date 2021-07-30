Social media is a source of entertaining and informative content. But every now and then, you scroll to find something which will simply break your heart. A video of an elderly lady running a juice stall in Amritsar has surfaced online, and it has gone viral in a span of few days. In the short clip, we can see a lady who seems to be in her 80's. She is running a juice stall to earn a living for herself, and the video has got internet users to sit up and pay attention. Take a look:

The emotional video was shared on Instagram reels by food blogger Gaurav Wasan who goes by the handle @youtubeswadofficial. It has received over 9 million views and 915k likes since the time it was shared. As per reports, the stall is located in Rani da Bagh opposite SBI bank in Amritsar. She prepares fresh Mausambi (sweet lime) juice in the 30-second clip. Although she is serving people with a smile, internet users were quite concerned about her working at such an old age to sustain herself.





The video soon made its way to Twitter too, where it saw the outpouring of many emotional responses. Users pleaded the local governments and agencies to intervene and come to her aid. Several inquired about her bank account number so that they could come forward and help.

In 2020, we had seen a similar story of an octogenarian couple from Delhi who was unable to earn a living for themselves from their eatery. 'Baba Ka Dhaba' was the name of the eatery in Malviya Nagar, which had created a stir online. Interestingly, the video of the Amritsar lady's juice stall was shared by the same food blogger who had earlier shared the 'Baba Ka Dhaba' video story.