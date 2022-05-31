If you have grown up in Delhi or have lived here for a significant amount of time, there is no need to introduce you to the food here. While streets are bustling with chaat pakoris, gol gappas, and more, we also have some of the finest heritage restaurants. Many of us have been going to such iconic places since the beginning of time. You might have also heard tales of your parents going there when they were young. While there are many such eateries, one of the places that have made a significant mark on Delhiites is the famous Gulati restaurant. Nestled in the heart of Delhi, Gulati restaurant has been running since 1959. It brings you some of the most famous and iconic North Indian and Mughlai cuisine dishes! Recently, we visited the place to get a taste of the food there, and now I can tell you why generations after generations have been going there!





(Also Read: Chaobella, Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla Offers Chinese And Italian Cuisine Under One Roof)





As soon as you walk into the restaurant, you are welcomed with a fairly-lit ambiance, soft music, and courteous staff. The middle section of the restaurant is packed with jhula like seats that makes for a picture-perfect image. Whenever you wish to visit the restaurant, make sure to arrive early or pre-book your seats because there is a huge line of people waiting outside!

Coming to the food, I got a taste of their famous buffet and some snacks! The buffet, which generally starts from noon and goes till 4 Pm, has a wide range of dishes (both veg and non-veg) that will leave you satisfied to the core!





First up, I started our meal with a serving of veg gulauti kebabs. A bite into these delectable kebabs, and I am out of words to describe to you how wonderful it tasted! It was perfectly crisp from the outside and mushy from the inside. The balance of masalas felt just right. And when served with laacha pyaaz and spicy chutney, it became even more indulgent!











Next, starting with the buffet, I had so many dish options that I was left spoilt for choice! However, what truly stood out for my friends and me was the rich flavour of dal makhani, perfectly spicy pakora kadhi, and of course, the famous butter chicken! Along with that, we highly recommend you try out the veg biryani! The biryani's aroma is more than enough to attract you to it. Plus, when you take a bite of it, you will surely be asking for more! Other than these dishes, you will also find specific salads, paneer dishes, aloo dishes, and more in the buffet.

Lastly, coming to the desserts, we recommend you not to fill your stomach with the main course; leave some space for the yummy fruit cream! This fruit cream is honestly a paradise for every dessert lover. The flavours were rich and super delicious!

Overall, the experience and the food at the Gulati restaurant was fantastic! This place is a must-visit when you want to treat your family.











Where: Gulati Restaurant, Pandara Road, New Delhi





Timings For Buffet: 12Pm to 4Pm





Pricing for Buffet: INR 929 + taxes



