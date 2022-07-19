The summer season is all about relishing mangoes, but unfortunately, this season is soon coming to an end. While many of us still buy mangoes and try to make the best out of them, we can't make every recipe at home. But what if we told you that you could relish every kind of mango dish in one place?! Won't that be exciting! The GT Road restaurant in Connaught Place is holding a mango food festival, and if you love this fruit as much as we do, you cannot miss out on this festival. From mango curries to desserts and chaats- this festival has some yummy and unique dishes you would love to get your hands on. To get a taste of these foods, we recently visited the festival.





At the mango food festival, you will find dishes like mango papadi chaat, mango pizza, mango dahi, mango dal, mango chicken curry, and a range of mango desserts and mocktails, and cocktails! While each of these dishes had a new taste to offer, we highly recommend you try their mango pizza. Yes, you read that right. Now we know that mango pizza doesn't sound that appetizing, but a bite into this dish will actually leave you speechless! Somehow, the combination of mangoes and cheese blends well and doesn't overpower the actual taste of the pizza. Other than this, you must try their delicious mango dal, mango chicken curry, and mango ice cream!

While this festival is a small part that will go on till 20th July, we were also served some of the classic recipes from the restaurant. For starters, The GT Road offers a live grill where you can cook items such as tandoori mushroom, chaap, paneer tikka, and chicken over a tandoor grill! This was a completely new experience for us as the tandoor is inbuilt into your table, and you can enjoy the yummy smokiness fresh on your plate!

For the main course, they offer a buffet system, where you will find a range of salads, chaats, dals, sabzis, rice, and naans. From the buffet section, you must try their slow-cooked dal makhani, mango dal, mango chicken, biryani, and paneer preparation! Each of these dishes had such a yummy taste that right after eating them, you will crave more! However, don't fill your stomach with the main course because once you look at their brownies, mango ice creams, kulfi, and jalebis, you will want to dig in that as well!

Overall, if you love mangoes, delicious food, and a new and fun dining experience- The GT Road should be your next destination to go. With fantastic food, their hospitality and ambiance will also surprise you!





Where: The GT Road, M-39, Shankar Market, Block M, Connaught Place, New Delhi,





Cost per plate:





For vegetarians: INR 1245





For Non-vegetarians: INR 1295



