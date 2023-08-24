What's the breakfast dish that consistently graces your plate more than once a week? For many, the answer is poha. This widely consumed dish is a breakfast favourite across India, prepared in various delightful ways. Surprisingly, Maharashtra alone boasts more than five distinct poha recipes! From tossing it with vegetables to relishing it raw with grated coconut, and even blending it with curd and fruits for a sweet and indulgent treat, poha's versatility and ease of digestion make it stand out. Nonetheless, its high carb content has led to concerns about its impact on weight.

If you've been sidelining poha due to carb concerns, it's time to reconsider. This staple might not be as detrimental to your health as you think. Nutritionist Richa Gangani recently took to her social media platform to share illuminating insights about poha and its nutritional profile.

Are The Carbs In Poha Bad For Health?

Let's begin by clarifying the concept of carbohydrates, often referred to as carbs. Carbohydrates are one of the three essential micronutrients that play a pivotal role in maintaining your overall well-being. Carbs primarily fuel your energy levels, sourced from everyday foods to keep you energized throughout the day. However, the story changes when it comes to carbs from processed foods, which can exert an adverse impact on your body. These processed carbs are challenging to burn, contributing to oxidative stress, weight gain, diabetes, and various other lifestyle ailments. Striking a balance with the right type and proportion of carbohydrates is crucial to maximize their benefits. According to Richa Gangani, poha is unequivocally a "good carb" that offers multiple advantages for our bodies.

Does Poha Make For A Healthy Breakfast?

The adage "morning shows the day" rings true - what you consume in the morning sets the tone for your metabolism and overall bodily functions throughout the day. Thus, beginning your day with a nourishing meal is vital for seamless digestion and sustained metabolism. According to Richa Gangani, poha fits the bill perfectly. "There's a common misconception that poha contributes to weight gain. Let me assure you, this is far from the truth," she affirms.

Poha, or flattened rice, stands as a treasure trove of essential nutrients. Beyond its rich content of complex carbs, poha boasts fibres, iron, potassium, and an array of nutrients that support weight loss and holistic nourishment. Moreover, it's relatively low in calories, making it an excellent choice for individuals managing diabetes. In fact, the nutritionist points out that the fibre in poha aids in regulating insulin spikes.

Describing poha as a nutrient-dense food, the post underscores its superiority over cereals. Thus, rediscovering the virtues of poha for your breakfast can contribute to a healthier lifestyle. But, as with everything, moderation is key.





