Besides our classic north Indian cuisine, there are only a few other cuisines that have my heart and Mexican cuisine tops that small list. And whenever I crave it, Miss Margarita is one of my go-to places. So, naturally, when I got to know that Miss Margarita launched a new menu, I had to try it. Miss Margarita had the same lively vibe - the quirky interiors, swooning music and the tempting aroma of Mexican delights wafting through the air. All things same but a brand new menu.





I loved the look of the new cocktail menu. It is glossed with images and a brief description of each cocktail so you know what exactly you'll be drinking. The margaritas have been refined with a more sophisticated approach, boasting well-garnished and complex profiles that delight the senses. I am a tequila drinker and I absolutely loved the Orange and Basil Margarita - a tequila cocktail livened up with orange zest, fresh basil, lime, triple sec and orange juice. It was the perfect recipe for a refreshing cocktail with a hint of sweetness.





Another cocktail that is not to be missed is Mexican Bulldog Margarita, primarily because of how it is served. A large goblet filled with tequila cocktail, lots of ice and garnished with upside-down Corona beer bottles! Intrigued? You have to see this marvel yourself. Bonus - it tastes great too.



If you are a tequila fan like me, Spiced Cucumber Agave is also a must-try. Patron is complemented by the flavours of cucumber cordial, spiced agave, Himalayan pink salt and more. The drink is not too spicy, just a tad bit, which makes it a great drink if you love classic tequila concoctions.







Last but not least, Watermelon and Jalapeno Margarita is also worth a try.

For non-tequila enthusiasts, there are exciting gin and whiskey cocktails that provide exciting alternatives for non-tequila drinkers. They have also launched a dedicated section for Picante, showcasing innovative creations like Fermented Pineapple & Habanero Picante which takes 25 days to craft from fermented pineapple juice, as well as Smoked Orange & Chipotle Picante.



Coming to food, I started my meal with Diablo Prawns Sizzle. I love prawns and this dish didn't disappoint me - they were perfectly cooked and seasoned.







Next on my table - Grilled Tenderloin Tacos. The tacos were also good, the juicy meat made it a delightful eat. But what I really loved was the Cheesy Jalapeno Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla. Everything about this dish was perfect. But the best was yet to come. Yes, the dessert. The delicious Cinnamon Churros were just what I needed to end my meal on a sweet note.







A standout feature of the new menu is the introduction of a dedicated Vegetarian and Vegan section. This thoughtfully curated selection includes an impressive range of dishes, from appetizers to tacos, allowing vegetarian and vegan guests to indulge in a full satisfying meal without having to navigate meat-based options. For meat lovers, the non-vegetarian section has been enhanced with the addition of fresh ceviche. The new menu features a selection of Chimichangas that cater to both vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences.





After this wonderful experience, I can't wait go to back to Miss Margarita for another round of deliciousness.

Where: M 31, 1st Floor, M Block Market, GK-2, New Delhi

