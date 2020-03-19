Order Your Food From Irfan Bhai To Experience The Exotic Flavours Of Lucknow

Image Credit: Irfan Bhai

Staying at home and missing going to your favourite restaurants for some lip-smacking food? Worry not; treat yourself to some soul-stirring Indian Mughlai food by Irfan Bhai, right in the comfort of your home. Cross Border Kitchens, an Internet backed Food & Beverage company has added another food delivery brand- Irfan Bhai - that is an ode to the Lucknawi cuisine. The team has curated an exotic menu that takes you to the aromatic lanes of the City of Nawabs while sitting at your home. Relish on the delicateness of khichda, galawat, the makhmali qorma and Paya nahari or the sumptuousness of biryanis, and the sweetness of sheer.





The brand is an ode to the karigiri relished in the households of Lucknow and offers a range of appetising mix of authentic Lucknawi specialties. The menu has been carefully crafted to provide an authentic and rich experience of Mughlai cuisine.





We got a chance to explore a curated meal by Irfan Bhai comprising some of their signature dishes. Murgh Malai was the perfect snack to kick-start our meal. Succulent chicken doused in creamy gravy filled our mouth with its lush flavours. Mutton Shami Kebab was great in texture but could be infused with more flavours. We paired the starters with some thandai that was refreshing at its best.





Murgh Nawabi is the best dish you can have for mains when the craving for chicken strikes. It was rich, dense and oh-so delicious. Bhindi Ka Salan was another tantalising dish that was accompanied by roomali roti. We rounded up the meal with Shahide Jaam Gulab Jamun that gave the perfect sweet ending to our gastronomical journey. Filled with pistachio, almond and dipped in saffron honey syrup, the gulab jamun was so heavenly that it left us wanting for more.

Irfan Bhai promises to increase your love affair with Lucknawi food and ensure a memorable experience of Mughlai cuisine at the ease of your doorstep.











To Order: Call 9873333058





Website: www.irfanbhai.com





Order can be placed from Website, App and Zomato







