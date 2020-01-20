Review: Irish House's Pub Grub Got A Yummy And Healthy Upgrade! Details Inside 

There are plenty of greasy and good options out there to savour too.

Among a slew of restaurants and bars that crowd the capital, there are a few that end up becoming our go-to places to unwind and indulge. If you are with a big group of friends, you especially want to be sure of the food in advance. Irish House with its wide range of cocktails, sharing platters and crowd-favourite fare is a rage among Delhiites for reasons aplenty. There newly introduced menu is giving us another excuse to throng the popular pub with our gang. What's so excited about the revamped menu you ask? The fact that you may finally be able to indulge, and not even feel so guilty about it. The 'All Good Inside' menu has extended grilled and baked options for clean eaters, diet-friendly food as well as cocktail options for keto/ vegan/ paleo lovers. For instance, Pita Pan, baked pita chips with special dips or Mediterranean Market which comprises a large portion of various Mediterranean dips, breads, salads. If you aren't particularly so kicked about the healthy preparations; fret not, there are plenty of greasy and good options out there to savour too.





We started out with their chicken waffle. While we loved both the chicken and the texture of waffle, together they failed to impress. It felt a bit dry, the tangy sauce they serve alongside helped a bit, but we would have liked the whole dish to be a little more eclectic. Their sticky bacon jammers were our best finds. Mini cheese stuffed chicken sausages wrapped with bacon, tossed with candied jalapeno and zesty barbecue sauce. It is sure to fulfil all your meaty and cheesy cravings. If you are not a fan of fiery preparations, you can go for their chimichurri chicken. Grilled chicken tossed in slightly milder and delicious chimichurri glaze. Served with baja dip, this chicken appetiser is sure to warm your souls. Vegetarians must try their whacko pizza tacos. Is it a pizza? Is it a taco? What if we tell you it packs the goodness of both. Baked taco shells layered with tomato sauce, assorted peppers, zucchini, buffalo mozzarella and basil pesto. These tacos promise a burst of flavours and colours that scream comfort.

For mains, we ordered the Chicken Un-caesared. Irish House's take on the classic Caesar Salad, this mighty portion is filled with fresh romaine lettuce, chicken chinks, corns, pepper and what not! We also tried their Fisherman's Catch. Grilled and baked Nile Perch fish served with cilantro caper sauce makes for a wholesome supper.

The expansive drinks menu may get overwhelming for a few, which is why it is smartly categorised under House Specials, Gin Corner, Community Cocktails, Shooters, Classics and Teetotaler Specials. Dark Monk, Wine Crackle, Scarlet Head (keto), Fizzy Stalker (keto), Mega Mules (1-litre mule mugs), Irish Cauldron (giant cauldron with potent cocktail), Botanical Tray (house-infused GnTs served in a large watering can), Celebration Tray (special dessert shots and a candle for a celebration) are some of the most popular spirits in Irish House, Noida. Tried them yet?





What: The Irish House - ‘All Good Inside' Menu





Where: The Irish House - Nehru Place & Noida





Cost for 2: Rs 1200++















