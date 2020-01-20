High Protein Diet: How To Make Ragi Chips At Home In Under 30 Minutes! 

Ragi also has a distinct taste that makes it a favourite among fitness and cooking enthusiasts

Ragi became a sensation last decade; the quirky preparations that have hit the market are proof that we love the millet. The superfood has been an indispensable part of Indian kitchens since time immemorial, especially in parts of rural India. It is not for nothing that the millet is back in vogue. In addition to being a treasure trove of nutrients, Ragi also has a distinct taste that makes it a favourite among cooking enthusiasts. The coarse and earthy flavour of Ragi makes it an excellent baking staple. It makes a dense and amazing flatbread ingredient, and off-late it is giving oily potato chips a run for its money too. Unless you have been living under a rock, you must be aware of the trend of ragi chips or nachni chips. Fitness lovers are going gaga about it; celebrities cannot stop gushing about it. While you can easily grab a packet in stores and online, but it's a rather easy task to bake a fresh batch of ragi chips at home too! We are suggesting you to bake them as baking helps cut back on many calories.





High Protein Diet: Ragi Chips For Weight Loss

Ragi is an excellent source of fibre and protein, both of which play a crucial role in keeping you satiated for a longer spell. If you are feeling full, you would eat in controlled portions. The next time you are hit by cravings, grab a bunch of these chips and munch guilt-lessly. Store-bought potato chips are laden with empty calories, cholesterol and saturated fats. Home-made ragi chips, if consumed in moderation, may not only prove to be a healthy alternative but also aid your weight loss goals.

How To Make Ragi Chips?

Ingredients:

1 cup Ragi flour





1 ½ cup of whole wheat flour





2 tbsp oil





1 tbsp salt





1 tbsp red chilli powder





1 tbsp curd





1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste





Method:

1. In a bowl take ragi flour, whole wheat flour, curd, ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder and salt. Pour some water gradually and start kneading smooth dough using all the contents in the mixing bowl. Add more water if required.





2. Pre-heat the oven at 180 degrees.





3. Pull out chunks from the dough. With the help of your hands mould them into small balls and roll them flat with the help of rolling pin. Cut them into thin chip-like strips. Make sure you do not cut them too thin.





4. Place the strips carefully onto the baking tray; apply a dash of oil over the strips. Put the tray in the oven and bake for 12-15 minutes, until they are fine and crispy.





You can serve these Ragi chips with hummus or any dip of your choice. You can also store them for a week in an air-tight container.







